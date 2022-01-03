RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Sports  >  Football

Thiago Silva extends Chelsea contract to 2023

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Thiago Silva has extended his Chelsea contract till 2023

Thiago Silva has extended his Chelsea contract till 2023 Creator: Adrian DENNIS
Thiago Silva has extended his Chelsea contract till 2023 Creator: Adrian DENNIS

Chelsea centre-back Thiago Silva has extended his contract with the European champions by one year to the end of the 2022/23 season, the club announced on Monday.

Recommended articles

The 37-year-old joined the Blues from Paris Saint-Germain in 2020, initially on just a one-season deal.

However, he has become a key figure as Chelsea won the Champions League last season and sit second behind runaway leaders Manchester City in the Premier League.

"To play here with Chelsea is a real pleasure. I never thought I would play for three years here in this great club, so I'm very happy to stay for another season," Silva, who has made 56 appearances over the last 18 months, told the Chelsea website.

"I'm going to give everything to keep playing at this level in the most important league in the world."

Tying down the Brazilian international to an extended contract has become a priority for Chelsea with fellow centre-backs Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen also out of contract at the end of the season.

"Thiago Silva's experience, leadership and performances have been and remain very important to this squad, so we are hugely pleased to extend his contract by another year," said Chelsea director Marina Granovskaia.

"We look forward to his continued influence as we seek honours this season and next, and more of the qualities that have led to him having such a big impact for us on and off the pitch."

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Wolves end Rangnick's honeymoon at Man Utd

Wolves end Rangnick's honeymoon at Man Utd

Cherundolo takes over as LAFC head coach

Cherundolo takes over as LAFC head coach

Thiago Silva extends Chelsea contract to 2023

Thiago Silva extends Chelsea contract to 2023

Belgian Clement appointed Monaco coach

Belgian Clement appointed Monaco coach

Derby overcome Rooney absence to fight back in Reading draw

Derby overcome Rooney absence to fight back in Reading draw

Spurs hit by fresh Covid outbreak ahead of League Cup semis

Spurs hit by fresh Covid outbreak ahead of League Cup semis

Injuries threaten Leeds' recovery

Injuries threaten Leeds' recovery

Benitez looks to Calvert-Lewin to spark Everton revival

Benitez looks to Calvert-Lewin to spark Everton revival

Man City's 'title to lose' after Chelsea, Liverpool fall on their swords

Man City's 'title to lose' after Chelsea, Liverpool fall on their swords

Trending

Remove your tattoos, Beijing tells Chinese football players

Body ink is traditionally frowned upon in China but it is increasingly popular among young adults Creator: MARCO BERTORELLO

Watford reject Senegal claims of 'blocking' Sarr from playing AFCON

Ismaila Sarr (CL) has been out injured since November Creator: Ian KINGTON

Chelsea's Tuchel frustrated by 'noise' after Lukaku voices dissatisfaction

Chelsea forward Romelu Lukaku celebrates after scoring against Aston Villa Creator: Oli SCARFF

Diouf tells Senegal: 'Believe and you will conquer Africa'

Senegal star Sadio Mane (C) is surrounded by Leicester City opponents while playing for Liverpool in a Premier League match last week. Creator: Lindsey Parnaby