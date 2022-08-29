Thieves beat Barcelona star Aubameyang in his house

Tosin Abayomi
Aubameyang and wife were tied up and beaten by 4 thieves in his Barcelona house. Thieves took jewelry and his Audi A3 car.

Former Gabon captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was visited by thieves in his house in Barcelona.

Late on Sunday, August 28 2022 Aubameyang and his family were visited by a group of thieves.

Aubameyang was an unused substitute as Barcelona recorded a comfortable 4-0 victory against Real Valladolid on Sunday.

The 33-year-old striker is linked with a move to Premier League based on interest from Manchester United United and rivals Chelsea.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang of F.C Barcelona during the Soccer Champions Tour match between Real Madrid and F.C Barcelona at Las Vegas,NV on July 23, 2022 AFP

According to several reports after sitting on the bench for 90 minutes in a La Liga fixture Aubameyang headed home from the Spotify Camp Nou.

Back with his family, a group of thieves climbed up to the garden and broke into Aubameyang’s house late at night.

According to sources, the thieves were with guns and metal bars to threaten Aubameyang and his family.

Sources say the four thieves spoke Italian between them while Aubameyang and his wife were tied up as they robbed their home in Castelldefels.

The robbery happened in the early hours of Monday, August 29 around 1 AM at night.

The thieves reportedly took several jewelries from Aubameyang an his wife and drove off in his Audi A3.

The police are looking into the robbery as Aubameyang and his wife gave statements to the police and are fine for now.

