Mask on- Why the following players are wearing masks in Qatar

Thomas Meunier

Thomas Meunier who plays for Belgium was spotted wearing a face mask during their clash against Canada in a match that they emerged victorious in a tightly contested fixture.

Meunier plays for Borussia Dortmund and he fractured his cheekbone in the Bundesliga before the 2022 World Cup. He now plays with a face mask to protect his cheek bone.

Son Heung-Min

Son Heung-Min plays for South Korea and Tottenham Hotspurs and he was also spotted with a face mask during their clash against Uruguay.

Son underwent surgery before the 2022 World Cup after damaging his eye socket and there were concerns if he would make it to the Korean squad.

The Korean talisman will play with a face mask in Qatar to protect his injury as he tries his luck to take home the golden trophy from Qatar.

Josko Gvardiol

Josko Gvardiol who plays for Croatia and RB Leipzig collided with team-mate Willi Orban while on duty for Leipzig hence picking up a face injury.

The football was called up in Croatia's squad for the 2022 World Cup tournament where he has been spotted with a face mask.

He is having a face mask on since he injured his nose and eye on that fateful day after the collision.

Kamil Grabara

Kamil Grabara who is a former Liverpool player has been spotted with a face mask also in Qatar. The goalkeeper plays for the Polish national team.

