Mask on- Why the following players are wearing masks in Qatar

Fabian Simiyu
Sports  >  Football

Thomas Meunier was wearing a mask during Belgium's clash against Canada hence raising speculations on what could have happened to him

Heung-Min Son of the Korean Republic during the FIFA World Cup on November 24, 2022.
Heung-Min Son of the Korean Republic during the FIFA World Cup on November 24, 2022.

More than three players have been spotted with face masks in Qatar in the ongoing 2022 FIFA World Cup hence rising queries.

Thomas Meunier who plays for Belgium was spotted wearing a face mask during their clash against Canada in a match that they emerged victorious in a tightly contested fixture.

Thomas Meunier, defender of Belgium with a face mask pictured during the FIFA World Cup on November 23, 2022.
Thomas Meunier, defender of Belgium with a face mask pictured during the FIFA World Cup on November 23, 2022. AFP

Meunier plays for Borussia Dortmund and he fractured his cheekbone in the Bundesliga before the 2022 World Cup. He now plays with a face mask to protect his cheek bone.

Son Heung-Min plays for South Korea and Tottenham Hotspurs and he was also spotted with a face mask during their clash against Uruguay.

Son underwent surgery before the 2022 World Cup after damaging his eye socket and there were concerns if he would make it to the Korean squad.

Heung-Min Son of Korea Republic during the FIFA World Cup against Uruguay on November 24, 2022.
Heung-Min Son of Korea Republic during the FIFA World Cup against Uruguay on November 24, 2022. AFP

The Korean talisman will play with a face mask in Qatar to protect his injury as he tries his luck to take home the golden trophy from Qatar.

Josko Gvardiol who plays for Croatia and RB Leipzig collided with team-mate Willi Orban while on duty for Leipzig hence picking up a face injury.

Josko Gvardiol of Croatia in a face mask during Morocco v Croatia on November 23, 2022.
Josko Gvardiol of Croatia in a face mask during Morocco v Croatia on November 23, 2022. AFP

The football was called up in Croatia's squad for the 2022 World Cup tournament where he has been spotted with a face mask.

He is having a face mask on since he injured his nose and eye on that fateful day after the collision.

Kamil Grabara who is a former Liverpool player has been spotted with a face mask also in Qatar. The goalkeeper plays for the Polish national team.

Kamil Grabara of Poland with a face mask on on November 22, 2022.
Kamil Grabara of Poland with a face mask on on November 22, 2022. AFP

Grabara suffered a facial fracture before the 2022 World Cup and he is having a face mask to protect against the injury.

Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu is an open-minded writer who loves sharing his ideas and articles for the purpose of educating and entertaining people.

