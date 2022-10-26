Bayern Munich will play against Barcelona in the UEFA Champions League at the Nou Camp in the second leg of Group C UCL fixture.
"Lewy we are coming!"- Thomas Muller warns Lewandowski [Video]
Thomas Muller and Robert Lewandowski were teammates at Bayern Munich before Lewandowski switched to Barcelona at the beginning of the 2022/23 season.
Read Also
Bayern triumphed over Barca in the first leg with a 2-0 win that saw Lucas Hernandez and Leroy Sane score for Bayern at Allianz Arena on September 13, 2022.
Robert Lewandowski wasted several chances against Bayern during their first leg and he will be hoping to redeem himself tonight when the two sides meet.
Thomas Muller has already fired a warning to his former teammate Robert Lewandowski stating that Bayern Munich means business and that they are going there with nothing less than a win in their minds.
Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting seemed to be flowing with Muller's vibe as he also affirmed the statement as Jamal Musiala just laughed and passed by in the viral video.
Robert Lewandowski and Thomas used to be best friends but then they will have to forget about their strong bond today when the two sides clash at Camp Nou.
Bayern have already qualified for the round of 16 while Barcelona are on the verge of dropping to the Europa League after a poor start in the UCL.
For Barcelona to progress to the next level, a win against Bayern is needed while Inter Milan needs to drop points against Viktoria Plzen. Will Barcelona manage to stop red-hot Bayern?
More from category
-
Guardiola reveals why Haaland, Cancelo were taken off in Man City's draw with Dortmund
-
Pep Guardiola breaks silence on Erling Haaland's injury
-
"Lewy we are coming!"- Thomas Muller warns Lewandowski [Video]