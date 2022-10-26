"Lewy we are coming!"- Thomas Muller warns Lewandowski [Video]

Bayern triumphed over Barca in the first leg with a 2-0 win that saw Lucas Hernandez and Leroy Sane score for Bayern at Allianz Arena on September 13, 2022.

Robert Lewandowski wasted several chances against Bayern during their first leg and he will be hoping to redeem himself tonight when the two sides meet.

AFP

Thomas Muller has already fired a warning to his former teammate Robert Lewandowski stating that Bayern Munich means business and that they are going there with nothing less than a win in their minds.

Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting seemed to be flowing with Muller's vibe as he also affirmed the statement as Jamal Musiala just laughed and passed by in the viral video.

Robert Lewandowski and Thomas used to be best friends but then they will have to forget about their strong bond today when the two sides clash at Camp Nou.

Bayern have already qualified for the round of 16 while Barcelona are on the verge of dropping to the Europa League after a poor start in the UCL.