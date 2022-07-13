Arsenal star Thomas Partey rejoins pre-season tour following rape saga

Niyi Iyanda
Ghanaian midfield general Thomas Partey has joined the rest of his Arsenal teammates on their pre-season tour of Germany.

CONFIRMED: Thomas Partey included in Arsenal squad for US tour
CONFIRMED: Thomas Partey included in Arsenal squad for US tour

There was controversy around Partey’s absence from the Arsenal pre-season squad when reports emerged that a certain Premier League player in his late 20s had been detained on accusations of rape.

Internet sleuths concluded that Partey was the culprit since he was excluded from Arsenal's pre-season German tour. The suspicions turned out to be true with his Moroccan girlfriend accused him of rape.

According to an article on the Arsenal main website, Partey's name has been included in the squad list ahead of their tour of the USA.

Partey is going to be in the USA with his Arsenal teammates
Partey is going to be in the USA with his Arsenal teammates Arsenal

Recall that earlier in the year, Partey made headlines after changing his religion and adopting the Muslim name Yakubu as he planned to wed his Moroccan girlfriend.

According to reports which emerged after news of Partey’s arrest hit the tabloids, his Moroccan girlfriend Sara Bella accused the Arsenal lynchpin of rape as he refused to marry her.

As quoted in The Telegraph, the incidents in question occurred more than a year ago, but further investigations continue despite the player's release.

“On 4 July, a 29-year-old man was arrested at an address in Barnet on suspicion of rape and taken into custody. While in custody, he was further arrested on suspicion of two incidents of rape that were alleged to have been committed in April and June of 2021 against a different woman in her 20s.”

Thomas 'Yakubu' Partey was accused of rape by Sara Bella, his Moroccan girlfriend
Thomas 'Yakubu' Partey was accused of rape by Sara Bella, his Moroccan girlfriend Pulse Nigeria

“He has subsequently been released on bail to a date in August. Inquiries into the circumstances are ongoing.” the statement read.

Partey was absent from Arsenal’s 5-3 win over German side Nuremberg but has now joined his teammates ahead of their remaining fixtures against Everton and MLS side Orlando City.

Niyi Iyanda

