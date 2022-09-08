Thomas Tuchel looks 'dejected' in first photos since Chelsea sack

David Ben
Sports  >  Football

The former Blues manager has been spotted for the first time since he was giving his marching orders.

Thomas Tuchel went out for a morning walk on Thursday following his shock sacking 24 hours earlier
The 49-year-old German woke up to a sack letter as head coach of the Chelsea first team on Wednesday morning after the Blues began their Champions league campaign with an underwhelming defeat against Dinamo Zagreb.

However, the former Blues boss will reportedly get a £13million compensation pay-off package after his sacking.

Tuchel was spotted on Thursday morning wearing a black jacket and black jogging bottoms which were tucked into his white Nike socks. He also completed the look with a Nike running trainers and a beanie hat in photos revealed by The Sun.

Thomas Tuchel pictured for the first time since his sack The Sun
Thomas Tuchel pictured for the first time since his sack The Sun

Tuchel's replacement is set to be confirmed in the coming hours with Graham Potter on course to sign a five-year contract at Stamford Bridge.

The Brighton coach has reportedly agreed verbal terms with the Chelsea board after he was granted permission to speak to with the Londoners.

Potter has also been filmed arriving at Cobham training ground this afternoon to sign his Chelsea contract, having said goodbye to the Brighton staff and players as his press conference was cancelled.

Graham Potter is set to replace Thomas Tuchel at Chelsea AFP

According to The Sun, the incoming boss wants to bring three members of his backroom staff with him to Stamford Bridge - including his own transfer guru.

He also wants recruitment analyst Kyle Macaulay as well as assistant coaches Billy Reid and Bjorn Hamburg on his team having worked with the trio at Ostersunds, Swansea and Brighton.

Chelsea look set to have Potter in the dug-out for their match on Saturday against Fulham.

