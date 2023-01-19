Tuchel ready for PL return

Tuchel was sacked by Chelsea for failing to produce convincing results both in the Premier League and UEFA Champions League.

Spurs are weighing whether to continue with Conte or not since his squad has been underperforming lately in the League.

AFP

Conte on the other hand told his players to forget about winning trophies since the rebuilding process is still taking place.

The club backed up the Italian manager on August 2022 when Spurs brought in new players to compete for the titles.

Conte's project seems to take too long to produce good results, and the Spurs board will have to discuss his future at the club.

AFP

If he will leave, then Tuchel will automatically come since he is one of the very few coaches who have clinched several trophies and he might instill a winning mentality at Tottenham.

Tuchel knows what it takes to be a top club manager, which is why he turned down the Aston Villa approach when Steven Gerard was sacked for underperforming in the league.

For Conte to remain at Spurs and to keep his job intact, finishing in the top should be his priority so as to secure a Champions League spot.

AFP