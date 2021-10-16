Time for Rashford to focus on football, says Solskjaer

The 24-year-old forward hasn't played since suffering a shoulder injury following England's Euro 2020 final loss to Italy in July.

However, he could make his first appearance of the season in Saturday's game at Leicester and Solskjaer wants to see his striker recover his peak form.

"Marcus has done remarkable things at a young age and he's now coming into his best age for a footballer," said the United boss.

"He's learning. He's getting more and more experience. He's had time to reflect on what he's done off the pitch as well, because he's done some fantastic things, and now maybe prioritise his football and focus on football."

Rashford has inspired a free school meals campaign and was honoured by Queen Elizabeth for his charitable efforts.

He was also presented with an honorary doctorate from the University of Manchester.