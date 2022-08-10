Time to say goodbye: Timo Werner finally signs for RB Leipzig [Pulse Contributor's Opinion]

Being trolled week in week out has been the norm whenever Chelsea played and he didn’t score after missing out on open chances.

During the 2020/21 Premier League campaign, he was able to register 6 goals and 8 assists out of the 35 matches that he played. Werner registered 4 goals and 1 assist the following season in the Premier League out of the 21 matches that he played.

His record in other competitions has also not been positive and this could be the reason why Chelsea are offloading him.

Werner signed for Chelsea for a transfer fee of at least €50 million and Leipzig are parting away with €20 million only plus add-ons land his signature.

AFP

Chelsea is yet to find a prolific striker for their team after Romelu Lukaku also failed to perform last season especially after splashing a lot to land him. Letting Werner leave without his replacement is a big mistake that Chelsea have made so far as I just can’t see them playing without a main man.

They were recently rumored to be negotiating with Aubamayeng but things stalled along the way. Werner will, no doubt, perform after rejoining Leipzig and we could be seeing the best forward that we once knew.

Chelsea announced his departure via their Twitter handle and thanked him for his service while at the club.

Can we associate bad luck with him not performing in the EPL? When you look at Werner’s performance at the International level, he has been firing goals for Germany, something that has raised eyebrows.

Why is it that he has a negative record at Chelsea? Playing alongside Mount, Haverts, Jorginho and Pulisic should not be taken for granted because they always cause danger with their build-up but it just didn’t work out for Werner with such resources around him.