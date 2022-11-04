Find out how much highest paid coaches in the world earn [Top 10]

LISTICLE

Antonio Conte and Diego Simeone are among the highest-paid coaches in the world after creating a great profile over time.

From left: Diego Simeone, Antonio Conte, Jose Mourinho and Pep Guardiola.

It takes a lot to grow from a junior coach to a senior one but then there are figures who have defied all odds to be great managers and are earn a fortune from it.

Diego Simeone is the current Atletico Madrid manager and he also happens to be the highest-paid manager in football in the whole world.

Atletico de Madrid head coach Diego Pablo Simeone on October 26, 2022. AFP

Simeone takes home a total of £46.7m (Sh6.3billion) per year from Atletico Madrid. He has been at the club since 2011 and this might continue to happen for the next few years.

Simeone is the longest-serving manager in La Liga and he has helped Atletico to win 7 trophies in his 11-year tenure at the club.

Ernesto Valverde is a former Barcelona and Spanish national team player. He is currently at Athletic Bilbao after signing with the club in 2022.

Athletic Club head coach Ernesto Valverde on October 23, 2022. AFP

Valverde takes home £24m (Sh3.2Billion) a year which comprises his Athletic salary and Barcelona is still paying him despite parting ways.

Jose Mourinho is the current AS Roma and he is one of the most successful managers in the current era after managing most top clubs and winning various accolades.

Roma Trainer Jose Mourinho during the match with Stephan El Shaarawy of AS Roma on November 4, 2022. AFP

Mourinho joined Roma after he was sacked by Tottenham Hotspurs and he takes home £20m (Sh2.7Billion) in his new job in Italy.

Pep Guardiola is another manager who makes his fortunes by standing and shouting on the touchline every game week at Manchester City.

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola reacts on the touchline when Man City clashed with Liverpool at Anfield on October 16, 2022. AFP

Guardiola takes home £20m (Sh2.7Billion) yearly and many people refer to it as 'Oil Money' since the City owners are rumoured to be oil well owners.

Jurgen Klopp is a man who is living his dream at Liverpool after helping them end the trophy drought by winning the UCL and English Premier League.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp on the touchline on October 29, 2022. AFP

The German takes home a total of £15m (Sh2Billion) yearly and this amount can actually go up if he negotiates a new contract with The Reds.

Antonio Conte is among the highly profiled coaches in the current era after building his reputation over the past years both as a coach and a player.

Tottenham Hotspur manager Antonio Conte on October 29, 2022. AFP

Conte is currently at Tottenham Hotspurs and after quitting Inter Milan and he takes home £15m (Sh2Billion) yearly. He is in negotiations with Spurs at the moment to extend his contract.

Mauricio Pochettino is one of the highest managers in the world despite being sacked by PSG recently after failing to lead the French giants in clinching the UEFA Champions League despite having highly profiled players at the club.

Mauricio Pochettino on September 7, 2022. AFP

Pochettino takes home £13.2m (Sh1.7Billion) yearly and this could have been doubled had he accepted the Aston Villa job after Steven Gerrard was sacked recently over a continuous series of poor results.

Carlo Ancelotti is definitely one of the most successful managers in the whole world after lifting all the major trophies that every coach dreams of when at the early stages of their careers.

Carlo Ancelotti attends the VIII Lions Awards granted by the newspaper El Espanol at the Real Casa de Correos de Madrid on November 3, 2022. AFP

Ancelotti is the current Real Madrid manager and he pockets £12m (Sh1.6Billion) yearly after returning to the club 6 years after quitting the Spanish giants.

Despite not being known by many people, Fabio Cannavaro is an Italian coach who earns a lot just by standing on the touchlines and supervising training sessions.

Fabio Cannavaro reacts on the touchline on October 29, 2022. AFP

Cannavaro takes home £11m (Sh1.5Billion) yearly making him one of the top earners in football currently. He is at Benevento currently.

Massimiliano Allegri returned to Juventus for his second stint in 2021 two years after quitting The Old Lady after failing to clinch the UEFA Champions League.

Massimiliano Allegri, head coach of Juventus FC, looks on during Juventus FC training on the eve of the UEFA Champions League football match between SL Benfica and Juventus FC on October 24, 2022. AFP

After his comeback in Turin, Allegri pockets £11m (Sh1.5Billion) yearly making him to be among the top-earning coaches in the world.

