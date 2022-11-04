Find out how much highest paid coaches in the world earn [Top 10]

Diego Simeone- £46.7m (Sh6.3Billion)

Diego Simeone is the current Atletico Madrid manager and he also happens to be the highest-paid manager in football in the whole world.

AFP

Simeone takes home a total of £46.7m (Sh6.3billion) per year from Atletico Madrid. He has been at the club since 2011 and this might continue to happen for the next few years.

Simeone is the longest-serving manager in La Liga and he has helped Atletico to win 7 trophies in his 11-year tenure at the club.

Ernesto Valverde- £24m (Sh3.2Billion)

Ernesto Valverde is a former Barcelona and Spanish national team player. He is currently at Athletic Bilbao after signing with the club in 2022.

AFP

Valverde takes home £24m (Sh3.2Billion) a year which comprises his Athletic salary and Barcelona is still paying him despite parting ways.

Jose Mourinho- £20m (Sh2.7Billion)

Jose Mourinho is the current AS Roma and he is one of the most successful managers in the current era after managing most top clubs and winning various accolades.

AFP

Mourinho joined Roma after he was sacked by Tottenham Hotspurs and he takes home £20m (Sh2.7Billion) in his new job in Italy.

Pep Guardiola- £20m (Sh2.7Billion)

Pep Guardiola is another manager who makes his fortunes by standing and shouting on the touchline every game week at Manchester City.

AFP

Guardiola takes home £20m (Sh2.7Billion) yearly and many people refer to it as 'Oil Money' since the City owners are rumoured to be oil well owners.

Jurgen Klopp- £15m (Sh2Billion)

Jurgen Klopp is a man who is living his dream at Liverpool after helping them end the trophy drought by winning the UCL and English Premier League.

AFP

The German takes home a total of £15m (Sh2Billion) yearly and this amount can actually go up if he negotiates a new contract with The Reds.

Antonio Conte- £15m (Sh2Billion)

Antonio Conte is among the highly profiled coaches in the current era after building his reputation over the past years both as a coach and a player.

AFP

Conte is currently at Tottenham Hotspurs and after quitting Inter Milan and he takes home £15m (Sh2Billion) yearly. He is in negotiations with Spurs at the moment to extend his contract.

Mauricio Pochettino- £13.2m (Sh1.7Billion)

Mauricio Pochettino is one of the highest managers in the world despite being sacked by PSG recently after failing to lead the French giants in clinching the UEFA Champions League despite having highly profiled players at the club.

AFP

Pochettino takes home £13.2m (Sh1.7Billion) yearly and this could have been doubled had he accepted the Aston Villa job after Steven Gerrard was sacked recently over a continuous series of poor results.

Carlo Ancelotti- £12m (Sh1.6Billion)

Carlo Ancelotti is definitely one of the most successful managers in the whole world after lifting all the major trophies that every coach dreams of when at the early stages of their careers.

AFP

Ancelotti is the current Real Madrid manager and he pockets £12m (Sh1.6Billion) yearly after returning to the club 6 years after quitting the Spanish giants.

Fabio Cannavaro- £11m (Sh1.5Billion)

Despite not being known by many people, Fabio Cannavaro is an Italian coach who earns a lot just by standing on the touchlines and supervising training sessions.

AFP

Cannavaro takes home £11m (Sh1.5Billion) yearly making him one of the top earners in football currently. He is at Benevento currently.

Massimiliano Allegri- £11m (Sh1.5Billion)

Massimiliano Allegri returned to Juventus for his second stint in 2021 two years after quitting The Old Lady after failing to clinch the UEFA Champions League.

AFP