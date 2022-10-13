LISTICLE

Top 10 richest Kenyan footballers by net worth

Victor Wanyama, Michael Olunga, and Arnold Origi are among the richest footballers in Kenya with Macdonald Mariga appearing despite retiring from professional football in 2019.

From left: Victor Wanyama, Macdonald Mariga, Michael Olunga, and Ayub Timbe
Football at the moment has taken over as the most popular sport worldwide and many people have managed to build their brand just by participating in the beautiful game.

Kenyan footballers have taken great strides in the game and some of them have made millions from the port just by kicking and running around with the ball.

Pulse Sports reviews the richest Kenyan footballers by net worth:

Victor Mugubi Wanyama is the richest footballer in Kenya with a net worth of $12.4m (Sh1.6bn). Wanyama plays for the Canadian side CF Montreal that he will quit on December 2022.

CF Montreal midfielder Victor Wanyama (2) takes the field before the game against the Chicago Fire at Soldier Field on August 27, 2022.
Wanyama earns a staggering $2.4m (Sh266m) per year minus the compensations which can translate up to $3m (Sh342m)

Wanyama is the first Kenyan to score in a Champions League match while he was playing for Celtic in 2012.

Macdonald Mariga is the second richest Kenyan footballer with a net worth of $7m (Sh847m) according to reports. Mariga retired from football in 2019.

Macdonald Mariga on August 2017.
Wanyama ventured into politics after retiring from football and he has vied twice for the Kibra MP seat twice without succeeding to clinch the post.

Michael Olunga is among the richest footballers in Kenya with a net worth of $4m (Sh484m). He became the first Kenyan to score a hattrick Spanish League in 2018.

Michael Olunga (14) of Al Duhail reacts during the QNB Stars League between Al-Markhiya and Al Duhail on August 22, 2022
The Harambee Stars captain earns a staggering $686k (Sh83m) a year, roughly $57k (Sh6.9m) per month at Qatari top-flight club Al Duhail.

Patrick Osiako has an estimated net worth of $2m (Sh242m) that he has acquired since 2003 when he first started playing professional football.

The 35year old is currently based at Syrianska Eskilstuna IF and although many Kenyans don't recognize him that much, it is good to note that he is among the wealthiest footballers in Kenya.

Jamal Mohammed plays for Al-Nasr S.C.S.C. in the Oman Professional League and he is reported to have a net worth of $2m (Sh242m).

Many Kenyans recognize him due to his superb skills no wonder he started playing professional football at an early age hence amassing a lot of wealth from his earnings.

With more than 15 years in Europe, Arnold Origi is among the richest football Kenyans with a net worth of $1.2m (Sh145.2m)

Arnold Origi on April 17, 2022.
The 38-year-old Kenyan goalkeeper earns a staggering $27k (Sh3.2m) at Hodd and his net worth will continue rising now that he he hasn't announced his retirement from football.

Lawrence Olum is a Kenyan professional footballer who plays midfielder. The player has an estimated net worth of $1.5m (Sh181.5m)

Lawrence Olum on February 9, 2021.
Olum was the subject of interest from the Kenyan national team in November 2009. He currently plays for Miami Cf where joined on January 2020.

David Ochieng is a Kenyan international footballer who has a net worth of $1.2m (Sh145.2m) and he plays as a defender.

David Ochieng on July 8, 2018.
He made his senior international debut for Kenya in 2012 and he joined AFC Leopards in 2019 for a short stint before moving to Saudi club to join Al-Ansar.

Ismael Athuman plays for the Kenya national team as a central defender and a defensive midfielder.

Ismael Athuman in action for Harambee Stars on August 26,2021.
Athuman has a net worth of $1.1 (Sh133.3m) and he plays for Las Palmas where he was promoted to the first team on October 5, 2020

Ayube Timbe Masika plays as a forward for Kenya national team and he is estimated to have a net worth of $1 (Sh121m).

Ayub Timbe in action on September 25, 2022.
Timbe currently plays for Buriram United where he is usually fielded as a wide midfielder.

