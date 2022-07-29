Top 10 richest sports teams in the world [2022]

Authors:

Pulse Sports Team
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Sports  >  Football

Real Madrid and Barcelona are two of the richest sports teams in the world but find out who joins them on this rich-list.

Top 10 Richest sports teams in the world [2022]
Top 10 Richest sports teams in the world [2022]

The average value of the some of the most valuable sports teams on the planet had jumped 9.9% from 2020 to $3.4 billion in 2021.

Recommended articles

This rich-list is dominated by American football teams, soccer teams as well as NBA teams.

American football team, Dallas Cowboys, are once again the undisputed most valuable top spot with a valuation of $5.7 billion.

The Cowboys have maintained their No.1 ranking since 2016 after they became the first team to surpass $4 billion in value.

The NBA’s New York Knicks also makes it to the top three.

European soccer clubs Barcelona and Real Madrid, each with a valuation just above $4.7 billion also make it to the list as well, but no Premier League team makes top 10 on this occasion.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the Top 10 Richest football clubs by net value according to Forbes:

Bayern Munich are the most successful football club in Germany
Bayern Munich are the most successful football club in Germany POOL
  • Value: $4.21 billion
  • Owner: club members
  • Founded: 27 February 1900 (122 years ago)
  • Home Ground: Allianz Arena (75,000 Capacity)
  • Notable Honours: Bundesliga (35 titles), DFB Pokal (20x winners), UEFA Champions League( 6x winners), FIFA Club World Cup (2x winners).
New York Giants
New York Giants Imago
  • Value: $4.3 billion
  • Owner: John Mara, Steven Tisch
  • Founded:  August 1, 1925 (96 years ago)
  • Home Ground: Met Life Stadium (82,500 football Capacity)
  • Notable Honours: NFL Championship(8x winners), Super Bowl (4x winners), NFC Championship(5x winners).
New England Patriots
New England Patriots Imago
  • Value: $4.4 billion
  • Owner: Robert Kraft
  • Founded:  November 16, 1959 (62 years ago)
  • Home Ground: Gillette Stadium (65,878 Capacity)
  • Notable Honours: NFL Championship(22x winners), Super Bowl (6x winners), NFC Championship(11x winners).
Wenyen Gabriel and LeBron James (LA Lakers)
Wenyen Gabriel and LeBron James (LA Lakers) pulse senegal
  • Value: $4.6 billion
  • Owner: Jerry Buss Family Trusts, Philip Anschutz
  • Founded:  1947 (75 years ago)
  • Home Ground: Crypto.com Arena (19, 079 Capacity)
  • Notable Honours: NBA Championships(17x winners), Conference titles (19x winners), Division titles (33x winners).
Golden State Warriors
Golden State Warriors Pulse Nigeria
  • Value: $4.7 billion
  • Owner: Joe Lacob, Peter Gruber
  • Founded:  1946 (76 years ago)
  • Home Ground: Chase Center (18,064 Capacity)
  • Notable Honours: NBA Championships(7x winners), Conference titles (7x winners), Division titles (12x winners).
Real Madrid won the Champions League and La Liga in 2022
Real Madrid won the Champions League and La Liga in 2022 Imago
  • Value: $4.75 billion
  • Owner: club members
  • Founded: 6 March 1902 (120 years ago)
  • Home Ground: Santiago Bernabeu (81,044 Capacity)
  • Notable Honours: La Liga (35 titles), Copa del Rey (19x winners), SuperCopa de Espana (17x winners), UEFA Champions League( 14x winners), FIFA Club World Cup (4x winners).
FC Barcelona
FC Barcelona Pulse Nigeria
  • Value: $4.76 billion
  • Owner: club members
  • Founded: 29 November 1899 (122 years ago)
  • Home Ground: Spotify Camp Nou (99,354 Capacity)
  • Notable Honours: La Liga (26 titles), Copa del Rey (31x winners), SuperCopa de Espana (13x winners), UEFA Champions League( 5x winners), FIFA Club World Cup (3x winners).
New York Knicks
New York Knicks Imago
  • Value: $5 billion
  • Owner: Madison Square Garden Sports
  • Founded:  1946 (76 years ago)
  • Home Ground: Madison Square Garden (19,812 Capacity)
  • Notable Honours: NBA Championships(2x winners), Conference titles (4x winners), Division titles (8x winners).
New York Yankees
New York Yankees Imago
  • Value: $5.25 billion
  • Owner: Steinbrenner family
  • Founded:  1903 (119 years ago)
  • Home Ground: Yankee Stadium II (50,960 Capacity)
  • Notable Honours: World Series title (27x winners), AL Pennants(40x winners), AL East Division (20x winners), Wild Card berths(9).
Dallas Cowboys are the richest sports team in the world
Dallas Cowboys are the richest sports team in the world Imago
  • Value: $5.7 billion
  • Owner: Jerry Jones
  • Founded:  January 28, 1960 (62 years ago)
  • Home Ground: AT&T Stadium (80,000 Capacity)
  • Notable Honours: NFL Championship(24x winners), Super Bowl (5x winners), NFC Championship(10x winners).

Authors:

Pulse Sports Team

More from category

  • Top 10 Richest sports teams in the world [2022]

    Top 10 richest sports teams in the world [2022]

  • Brazil are the most successful team in World Cup history (Photo by Bob Thomas Sports Photography via Getty Images)

    Top 10 World Cup appearances (Countries and players)

  • Top 20 most capped players in the world

    Top 20 most capped players in the world

Recommended articles

Top 10 richest sports teams in the world [2022]

Top 10 richest sports teams in the world [2022]

Top 10 World Cup appearances (Countries and players)

Top 10 World Cup appearances (Countries and players)

Top 20 most capped players in the world

Top 20 most capped players in the world

Man United manager Erik Ten Hag makes interesting dugout change at OT

Man United manager Erik Ten Hag makes interesting dugout change at OT

“Sunday, the King plays - Cristiano Ronaldo declares he will play for Man United despite asking to leave the club

“Sunday, the King plays” - Cristiano Ronaldo declares he will play for Man United despite asking to leave the club

Gerard Pique's ex-partner Shakira to likely go to jail

Gerard Pique's ex-partner Shakira to likely go to jail

Trending

WHAT'S BUZZIN

Reactions as Thomas Partey is accused of rape by girlfriend

Reactions as Thomas Partey accused of rape by girlfriend

Arsenal star Thomas Partey rejoins pre-season tour following rape saga

CONFIRMED: Thomas Partey included in Arsenal squad for US tour

'Thomas Partey belongs in prison' – Reactions as Arsenal star is accused of rape again

'Thomas Partey belongs in Prison' - Reactions as Arsenal star accused of rape again
TRANSFERS

Jules Kounde leaves Lagos, heads to Barcelona for medical, official presentation

Sevilla defender Jules Kounde will join Barcelona this summer

Top 10 all time World Cup top scorers

Miroslave Klose, Ronaldo, and Gerd Muller all make the Top 3 of the all time World Cup top scorers

Top 10 Premier League top scorers of all time

The Top 10 Premier League all time top scorers
WWC

FIFA considering making Super Falcons, others play World Cup matches in winter

The Super Falcons' quest for a tenth WAFCON title failed following their loss to Morocco, but they succeeded at picking up a ticket to the Women's World Cup
BIRMINGHAM22

Team Kenya dazzles at Commonwealth Games opening ceremony

BIRMINGHAM, ENGLAND - JULY 28: Ferdinand Omanyala and Carolina Wanjira, Flag Bearers of Team Kenya lead their team out during the Opening Ceremony of the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games at Alexander Stadium on July 28, 2022 on the Birmingham, England. (Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images)