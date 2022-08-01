Top 20 Premier League assist-makers of all-time

These 20 players are statistically the best creators in the 30-year history of the Premier League.

Top 20 Players with the most Premier League assists

Goals are the most important part of football and the scorers get the much-deserved appreciation for the act of putting the ball in the back of the net.

But the creators of the goals do not seem to get the same level of plaudit which is the point of this piece, an ode to the greatest creators; here are the top 20 assist kings in Premier League history.

Peruvian midfielder Nolberto Solano notched 62 assists for Newcastle, Aston Villa and West Ham in 302 games until he retired in July 2012.

Nolberto Solano played some good football for Newcastle United
Nolberto Solano played some good football for Newcastle United

English forward Matt Le Tissier was more recognised for his goalscoring for Southampton but he also racked up 63 assists in 270 Premier League games.

Matt Le Tissier was incredible for Southampton
Matt Le Tissier was incredible for Southampton

Revered as the greatest goalscoring in the competition’s history, Alan Shearer also created a good number with 64 assists in 441 games for Southampton, Blackburn and Newcastle.

Alan Shearer scored 260 Premier League goals for Blackburn and Newcastle
Alan Shearer scored 260 Premier League goals for Blackburn and Newcastle

English midfielder Gareth Barry holds the distinction of having played more Premier League games than anyone else with 653 appearances, producing 64 assists in return for Aston Villa, Manchester City, Everton and West Brom.

English midfielder Gareth Barry
English midfielder Gareth Barry

One of just four active Premier League players on this list, Danish midfielder Christian Eriksen has notched 66 assists in 237 games for Tottenham and Brentford and may well add to that tally having only just joined Manchester United as a 30-year-old.

Christian Eriksen is a creative genius on the ball
Christian Eriksen is a creative genius on the ball

English flying winger Darren Anderton was a model example of a classic wide man, notching 68 assists in his storied career with Tottenham and then one more season with Birmingham.

Darren Anderton was a flying winger in his Tottenham days
Darren Anderton was a flying winger in his Tottenham days

Englishman Ashley Young started his Premier League career as a flying winger for Watford but now plays as a full-back for Aston Villa in his second spell at the club either side of a nine-year spell with Manchester United.

Ashley Young
Ashley Young

He has so far recorded 71 assists in 393 Premier League games for all of those teams and the 37-year-old may yet improve that tally heading into the 2022/23 season as club captain for Aston Villa.

English striker Andy Cole played 415 Premier League games for Newcastle, Manchester United and Blackburn and assisted 73 goals despite being prolific himself.

Andy Cole (R) is a Premier League legend
Andy Cole (R) is a Premier League legend

Speaking of prolific, they’re not many better than French striker Thierry Henry who played 258 Premier League games for Arsenal and had 74 assists to complement his 175-goal haul for Arsenal.

Thierry Henry
Thierry Henry

In continuation of the strikers putting up high assists numbers, English centre forward Teddy Sheringham played 418 Premier League games for Nottingham Forest, Tottenham, Manchester United, Portsmouth and West Ham combined ending his career with 76 assists.

Teddy Sheringham was a Premier League goal machine
Teddy Sheringham was a Premier League goal machine

Iconic English midfielder David Beckham played 263 Premier League games all for Manchester United and recorded 80 assists.

David Beckham
David Beckham

Famed for his incredible work rate, durability and utility, 36-year-old James Milner is on course to add to his 86 Premier League assists which he amassed in 587 games for Leeds United, Newcastle, Aston Villa, Manchester City and now Liverpool where he still plays.

James Milner is a modern day model of longevity and durability
James Milner is a modern day model of longevity and durability

The last of the active Premier League players on the list, Kevin De Bruyne has recorded 86 assists in 210 appearances for Manchester City and Chelsea for whom he only played three games.

Kevin de Bruyne
Kevin de Bruyne

It is almost certain that the 31-year-old will increase that tally as he prepares for yet another successful Premier League season with Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City.

A Premier League and Liverpool legend through and through, English midfielder Steven Gerrard 92 goals in 503 games for the Reds.

Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard
Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard

Spanish maestro David Silva played 309 Premier League games in 10 seasons at Manchester City and returned 93 assists.

David Silva
David Silva

And although the 36-year-old is still active, he most likely will not get a chance to increase that tall as he now plays for Real Sociedad.

Legendary Dutch forward, Dennis Bergkamp played 315 Premier League games in 11 seasons at Arsenal, assisting 94 goals.

Dutch forward, Dennis Bergkamp played 11 seasons at Arsenal
Dutch forward, Dennis Bergkamp played 11 seasons at Arsenal

Into triple-figure territory now, English midfielder Frank Lampard was as productive as they came, with 102 assists in 610 games for Chelsea and Manchester City.

Former Chelsea midfielder Frank Lampard
Former Chelsea midfielder Frank Lampard

English forward Wayne Rooney was famed for his incredible versatility and productivity which saw him notch 103 Premier League assists in 424 games for Manchester United and Everton.

Wayne Rooney enjoyed a glittering playing career at Manchester United
Wayne Rooney enjoyed a glittering playing career at Manchester United

Spanish midfielder Cesc Fabregas recorded 111 Premier League assists in 350 games for Arsenal and Chelsea, carving himself a reputation as one of the finest passers the game has ever seen.

Cesc Fabregas
Cesc Fabregas

It is however unlikely that he will add to that tally as the 36-year-old only just signed for Como in the Italian second division.

Welsh winger Ryan Giggs is far and away in front with 162 Premier League assists in 632 games for Manchester United.

Ryan Giggs scored 168 goals for Manchester United in 963 appearances
Ryan Giggs scored 168 goals for Manchester United in 963 appearances

His record remains untouchable by virtue of the sheer volume of games he played as the creative focal point for the best team in the league for well over two decades.

