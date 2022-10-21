Top 5 must watch matches this weekend

The following are some of the top five picks by Pulse Sports

Chelsea V Manchester United- October 22, 2022 (7:30pm EAT)

Chelsea will host Manchester United at Stamford Bridge in the English Premier League on October 22, 2022.

The hype is already there with fans from both clubs rallying behind their clubs already. United are 5th while Chelsea are 4th on the table prior to their clash tomorrow.

Chelsea fans call themselves the kings of England while United are the Red Devils of Manchester. United will climb to 4th if they will win the match while Chelsea will widen the gap if they win also.

The match will be tough since both teams can't risk losing a point for the sake of keeping the League alive and also for their personal gains.

Real Madrid V Sevilla- October 22, 2022 (22:00pm EAT)

Another exciting match to watch this weekend will be the one involving Real Madrid and Sevilla at the famous Santiago Bernabeu Stadium.

Matches involving these two sides have always evoked different emotions since they are always tough due to the nature of the rivalry between them.

Madrid are the reigning Champions of La Liga and they are currently leading in the 2022/23 La Liga campaign as Sevilla look for a way up to the top 10 from no 12.

Both teams are in need of the three points hence it will be a good match to watch over the weekend.

Tottenham Hotspur V Newcastle- October 23, 2022 (18:30pm EAT)

Tottenham V Newcastle United will clash on October 23, 2022, at the Tottenham Hotspur Premier League in the English Premier League.

Tottenham are Challenging for the PL title while Newcastle are looking for a surprise entry into the top four.

Newcastle have been gaining momentum week in and week out whereas Tottenham wants to bounce back from the Manchester United setback that happened on October 19, 2022.

Roma V Napoli- October 23, 2022 (21:45pm EAT)

This will be a battle between the first and the fourth in the Italy Serie A league fixtures.

Roma have rediscovered their potential under Jose Mourinho and there are no doubts that they will give Napoli trouble throughout the match.

Napoli will be out to defend their position and number on the League Table while Roma will be out on the pitch to to show what they are capable of. It will be a nice match for sure.

Lille OSC V AS Monaco- October 23, 2022 (21:45pm EAT)

This will be a battle between number 6 and 7 of League 1 respectively. It will be a tough match considering that both teams are eyeing the top four.

