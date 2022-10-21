LISTICLE

Top 5 must watch matches this weekend

This weekend is packed to the brim with major big teams clashing in various leagues for the precious 3 points.

From left: Kai Havertz, Bruno Fernandes, Vinicius Junior, Paulo Dybala and Wissam Ben Yedder.
From left: Kai Havertz, Bruno Fernandes, Vinicius Junior, Paulo Dybala and Wissam Ben Yedder.

Chelsea will welcome Manchester United at Stamford Bridge this weekend on October 22, 2022, in what will be a decider towards shaping the top-four outlook.

The following are some of the top five picks by Pulse Sports

Chelsea will host Manchester United at Stamford Bridge in the English Premier League on October 22, 2022.

The hype is already there with fans from both clubs rallying behind their clubs already. United are 5th while Chelsea are 4th on the table prior to their clash tomorrow.

Mason Mount of Chelsea (L) and Antony of Manchester United (R)
Mason Mount of Chelsea (L) and Antony of Manchester United (R) AFP

Chelsea fans call themselves the kings of England while United are the Red Devils of Manchester. United will climb to 4th if they will win the match while Chelsea will widen the gap if they win also.

The match will be tough since both teams can't risk losing a point for the sake of keeping the League alive and also for their personal gains.

Another exciting match to watch this weekend will be the one involving Real Madrid and Sevilla at the famous Santiago Bernabeu Stadium.

Luka Modric of Real Madrid (L) and Isco of Sevilla (R)
Luka Modric of Real Madrid (L) and Isco of Sevilla (R) AFP

Matches involving these two sides have always evoked different emotions since they are always tough due to the nature of the rivalry between them.

Madrid are the reigning Champions of La Liga and they are currently leading in the 2022/23 La Liga campaign as Sevilla look for a way up to the top 10 from no 12.

Both teams are in need of the three points hence it will be a good match to watch over the weekend.

Tottenham V Newcastle United will clash on October 23, 2022, at the Tottenham Hotspur Premier League in the English Premier League.

Son Heung-min of Tottenham Hotspurs (L) and Callum Wilson of Newcastle (R)
Son Heung-min of Tottenham Hotspurs (L) and Callum Wilson of Newcastle (R) AFP

Tottenham are Challenging for the PL title while Newcastle are looking for a surprise entry into the top four.

Newcastle have been gaining momentum week in and week out whereas Tottenham wants to bounce back from the Manchester United setback that happened on October 19, 2022.

This will be a battle between the first and the fourth in the Italy Serie A league fixtures.

Tammy Abraham of Roma (L) and Mario Rui of Napoli (R)
Tammy Abraham of Roma (L) and Mario Rui of Napoli (R) AFP

Roma have rediscovered their potential under Jose Mourinho and there are no doubts that they will give Napoli trouble throughout the match.

Napoli will be out to defend their position and number on the League Table while Roma will be out on the pitch to to show what they are capable of. It will be a nice match for sure.

This will be a battle between number 6 and 7 of League 1 respectively. It will be a tough match considering that both teams are eyeing the top four.

Angel Gomes of Lille OSC (L) and Wissam Ben Yedder of AS Monaco (R)
Angel Gomes of Lille OSC (L) and Wissam Ben Yedder of AS Monaco (R) AFP

These two teams usually have a wide scoring margin whenever they meet. Their matches however are usually tough and the winner is always not known until late in the second half.

