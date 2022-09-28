UNL

Premier League, Serie A players dominate Nations League top scorers' chart

Izuchukwu Akawor
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Sports  >  Football

Erling Haaland (of course), Mitrovic, Kvaratskhelia and Sesko were some of the superstars who delighted fans in the Nations League during the break. But who has scored most goals so far?

The Nations League.
The Nations League.

The group stages of the 2022/23 Nations League ended on Tuesday night with four teams making it to the all-important semi-finals.

Italy, the Netherlands, Croatia and Spain are the four teams who will battle for more honours in the final slated for next summer to determine which nation replaces France as the champion.

Party time in Spain
Party time in Spain Pulse Nigeria

While England leads the group of relegated teams alongside Wales and Austria, the Premier League is better represented in the scorer's chart led by Manchester City's forward, Erling Haaland and Aleksandr Mitrovic.

Here is a breakdown of the top five scorers so far in the Nations League.

Erling Haaland is unhappy with how the Nations League ended for Norway.
Erling Haaland is unhappy with how the Nations League ended for Norway. AFP

The Manchester City superstar was unable to lead his nation to glory after a 2-0 defeat in the final game of the group against Serbia.

Haaland was expertly caged in the Serbians who sealed promotion to League A with a decisive win.

Erling Haaland just wants to put the ball at the back of the net.
Erling Haaland just wants to put the ball at the back of the net. pulse senegal

However, the 23-year-old forward will take solace in his honour as he finished top of the goals chart with six goals and an assist.

Aleksandar Mitrovic has scored 50 goals for Serbia.
Aleksandar Mitrovic has scored 50 goals for Serbia. AFP

Despite playing 79 minutes less than his Premier League and group rival, the Fulham man showed that he is also a great goal scorer.

Mitrovic scored eight goals in eight matches to lead Serbia to the World Cup and added six goals in the UNL to fire them to League A promotion in the Nations League.

Mitrovic will be key to Fulham's survival chances
Mitrovic will be key to Fulham's survival chances Pulse Nigeria

The 28-year-old has now scored 50 goals for Serbia, a feat that has taken him just 76 matches to achieve.

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia of Georgia.
Khvicha Kvaratskhelia of Georgia. AFP

Napoli's wunderkind has not only announced himself this season for the Serie A leaders but has taken his incredible form to the international stage, too.

In 465 minutes for his country, Georgia, the 22-year-old scored five goals and assisted three more to earn the country promotion to League B.

The new kid on the block at Napoli, Kvaratskhelia.
The new kid on the block at Napoli, Kvaratskhelia. Pulse Nigeria

With a total of eight goals contribution, the forward was involved in more goals than anyone else on this list.

Vedat Muriqi celebrates against Cyprus.
Vedat Muriqi celebrates against Cyprus. AFP

Another player who has taken his club form to the international stage is Real Mallorca star, Vedat Muriqi.

The Kosovo international had 18 attempts, nine of them on target and he scored five goals to finish joint-top three.

Vedat Muriqi looking good!
Vedat Muriqi looking good! Pulse Nigeria

Muriqi, 28, also assisted three more to earn contribute eight goals in six matches for Kosovo. Three of them came in the final game against Cyprus, where he scored two and assisted one.

Latvian superstar Vladislavs Gutkovskis
Latvian superstar Vladislavs Gutkovskis AFP

Latvia will play in League C of the Nations League season and that's down to the brilliance of one man, Vladislavs Gutkovskis.

The League D group 1 winner scored 12 goals in six matches with Gutkovskis involved in six of them.

He scored five goals from seven shots on target and all five were scored with his right foot.

Izuchukwu Akawor Izuchukwu Akawor

