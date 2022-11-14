Top players snubbed from the 2022 World Cup squads

Sergio Ramos

Sergio Ramos has been snubbed by Luis Enrique who is the current manager of the Spanish national team. Ramos expressed his desire to play for Spain in Qatar but that won't happen.

AFP

Ramos is currently in France as he is contracted to PSG where he plays as a defender. He has what it takes that managers do look for in defenders and it is a pity that the Spanish citizens won't see his last dance.

Thiago Alcantara

Thiago Alcantara is a world-class midfielder who will miss this year's World Cup in Spain just like Serio Ramos who is his countrymate.

AFP

Alcantara plays for Spain and Enrique could have omitted him from the squad after picking up a series of injuries while at Liverpool in the Premier League this season.

Roberto Firmino

Roberto Firmino is another Liverpool star who will be watching the World Cup in the comfort of his home after being omitted from Brazil's national Squad.

AFP

Firmino plays as a forward for both Liverpool and Brazil and his slot was taken up by Gabriel Jesus who plays for Arsenal. From the look of things, Firmino could have played his last World Cup in 2018.

David De Gea

David De Gea is another top player who has been dropped from the Spanish national team for the 2022 World Cup set to be played in Qatar.

AFP

De Gea is among the highly-rated goalkeepers in the world and Enrique hasn't given any reasons as to why he dropped the Red Devil's stopper.

Fikayo Tomori

Fikayo Tomori has broken all barriers to become one of the best young defenders in the world but unfortunately, he will miss the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

AFP

Harry Maguire was picked ahead of him hence raising queries on the criteria that was used by Gareth Southgate to select the squad.

Ivan Toney

Ivan Toney's dream of representing England in the 2022 World Cup in Qatar died the moment Gareth Southgate named his squad for the tournament.

AFP