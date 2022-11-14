WORLD CUP

Top players snubbed from the 2022 World Cup squads

RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Sports  >  Football

Sergio Ramos and Thiago Alcantara are among the top players who have been dropped from the World Cup squads.

From left: Sergio Ramos, Roberto Firmino and Thiago Alcantara
From left: Sergio Ramos, Roberto Firmino and Thiago Alcantara

The 2022 World Cup which will be held in Qatar is a few days away and the following are top players who have been snubbed from representing their countries in the tournament.

Recommended articles

Sergio Ramos has been snubbed by Luis Enrique who is the current manager of the Spanish national team. Ramos expressed his desire to play for Spain in Qatar but that won't happen.

Sergio Ramos of Paris Saint-Germain FC during the UEFA Champions League Group H, football match between Juventus Fc and Paris Saint Germain on November 2, 2022.
Sergio Ramos of Paris Saint-Germain FC during the UEFA Champions League Group H, football match between Juventus Fc and Paris Saint Germain on November 2, 2022. AFP

READ: See every country's World Cup squad, including Argentina, England and Brazil

Ramos is currently in France as he is contracted to PSG where he plays as a defender. He has what it takes that managers do look for in defenders and it is a pity that the Spanish citizens won't see his last dance.

Thiago Alcantara is a world-class midfielder who will miss this year's World Cup in Spain just like Serio Ramos who is his countrymate.

Thiago Alcantara of Liverpool drives the ball on November 12, 2022.
Thiago Alcantara of Liverpool drives the ball on November 12, 2022. AFP

Alcantara plays for Spain and Enrique could have omitted him from the squad after picking up a series of injuries while at Liverpool in the Premier League this season.

Roberto Firmino is another Liverpool star who will be watching the World Cup in the comfort of his home after being omitted from Brazil's national Squad.

Roberto Firmino of Liverpool in action on November 12, 2022.
Roberto Firmino of Liverpool in action on November 12, 2022. AFP

Firmino plays as a forward for both Liverpool and Brazil and his slot was taken up by Gabriel Jesus who plays for Arsenal. From the look of things, Firmino could have played his last World Cup in 2018.

David De Gea is another top player who has been dropped from the Spanish national team for the 2022 World Cup set to be played in Qatar.

David De Gea applauds the fans after the UEFA Europa League match between Manchester vs Sheriff Tiraspol at Old Trafford on October 27, 2022.
David De Gea applauds the fans after the UEFA Europa League match between Manchester vs Sheriff Tiraspol at Old Trafford on October 27, 2022. AFP

De Gea is among the highly-rated goalkeepers in the world and Enrique hasn't given any reasons as to why he dropped the Red Devil's stopper.

Fikayo Tomori has broken all barriers to become one of the best young defenders in the world but unfortunately, he will miss the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Fikayo Tomori of AC Milan celebrates after scoring a goal during the Serie A football match between Milan and Fiorentina at San Siro Stadium on November 13, 2022.
Fikayo Tomori of AC Milan celebrates after scoring a goal during the Serie A football match between Milan and Fiorentina at San Siro Stadium on November 13, 2022. AFP

Harry Maguire was picked ahead of him hence raising queries on the criteria that was used by Gareth Southgate to select the squad.

Ivan Toney's dream of representing England in the 2022 World Cup in Qatar died the moment Gareth Southgate named his squad for the tournament.

Ivan Toney celebrates after scoring for Brentford on November 12, 2022.
Ivan Toney celebrates after scoring for Brentford on November 12, 2022. AFP

Toney plays for Brentford as a forward and he has been playing good football recently and it doesn't add up as to why Southgate snubbed him.

More from category

  • From left: Cristiano Ronaldo, Mason Mount and David De Gea

    Why Cristiano Ronaldo is trending and other top trending stories in football today

  • From left: Sergio Ramos, Roberto Firmino and Thiago Alcantara

    Top players snubbed from the 2022 World Cup squads

  • Lameck Banda celebrates becoming the first Zambian to score in the Serie A

    Serie A: Lameck Banda becomes first Zambian to score in Serie A

Recommended articles

Why Cristiano Ronaldo is trending and other top trending stories in football today

Why Cristiano Ronaldo is trending and other top trending stories in football today

Top players snubbed from the 2022 World Cup squads

Top players snubbed from the 2022 World Cup squads

Serie A: Lameck Banda becomes first Zambian to score in Serie A

Serie A: Lameck Banda becomes first Zambian to score in Serie A

'I don't respect Ten Hag!' - Cristiano Ronaldo blasts coach in interview

'I don't respect Ten Hag!' - Cristiano Ronaldo blasts coach in interview

'He has the rascal gene!'- Reactions after Garnacho scored for Man United

'He has the rascal gene!'- Reactions after Garnacho scored for Man United

Guillermo Ochoa- 'The World Cup man'

Guillermo Ochoa- 'The World Cup man'

Serie A: Lookman’s goal not enough as Atalanta lose to Inter

Serie A: Lookman’s goal not enough as Atalanta lose to Inter

Serie A: Lookman’s goal not enough as Atalanta lose to Inter

Serie A: Lookman’s goal not enough as Atalanta lose to Inter

Club Brugge slip up against resilient Royal Antwerp

Club Brugge slip up against resilient Royal Antwerp

Trending

Alex Pereira knocks out Israel Adesanya again
UFC 281

Alex Pereira knocks out Israel Adesanya again

Guillermo Ochoa of Mexico
QATAR 2022

Guillermo Ochoa- 'The World Cup man'

Erik ten Hag (left) and Cristiano Ronaldo (right)
BREAKING

'I don't respect Ten Hag!' - Cristiano Ronaldo blasts coach in interview

Manchester United boss Erik Ten Hag arrives Fulham’s Craven Cottage
LIVE BLOG

Premier League Sunday Football LIVE UPDATES: Fulham vs Manchester United

Ademola Lookman couldn’t save Atalanta from defeat against Inter

Serie A: Lookman’s goal not enough as Atalanta lose to Inter

Club Brugge vs Royal Antwerp.

Club Brugge slip up against resilient Royal Antwerp

Manchester United's Alejandro Garnacho (left) celebrates after scoring his side s second goal of the game during the Premier League match at Craven Cottage on November 13, 2022.
EPL

'He has the rascal gene!'- Reactions after Garnacho scored for Man United

Lameck Banda celebrates becoming the first Zambian to score in the Serie A

Serie A: Lameck Banda becomes first Zambian to score in Serie A