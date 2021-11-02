RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Sports  >  Football

Tottenham appoint Antonio Conte as new manager

Tottenham on Tuesday announced the appointment of former Chelsea and Inter Milan boss Antonio Conte as their new manager following the sacking of Nuno Espirito Santo.

"We are delighted to announce the appointment of Antonio Conte as our head coach on a contract until the summer of 2023, with an option to extend," the Premier League club said in a statement.

"Antonio has won titles in Serie A, including a hat-trick of Scudettos with Juventus, the Premier League and also managed Italy, leading the Azzurri to the quarter-finals of Euro 2016."

Spurs fired Nuno after just four months in charge and moved quickly to bring in Conte, who guided Chelsea to the Premier League title in 2016/2017 with Tottenham runners-up.

The 52-year-old has been out of work since leaving Inter Milan at the end of last season having guided them to the Serie A title.

