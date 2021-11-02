Tottenham appoint Antonio Conte as new manager

"We are delighted to announce the appointment of Antonio Conte as our head coach on a contract until the summer of 2023, with an option to extend," the Premier League club said in a statement.

"Antonio has won titles in Serie A, including a hat-trick of Scudettos with Juventus, the Premier League and also managed Italy, leading the Azzurri to the quarter-finals of Euro 2016."

Spurs fired Nuno after just four months in charge and moved quickly to bring in Conte, who guided Chelsea to the Premier League title in 2016/2017 with Tottenham runners-up.