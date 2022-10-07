How much do you know about your favourite Premier League Club?

Name: Tottenham Hotspur Football Club

Establishment: 1882

Nickname: The Lilywhites

Stadium: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Current club owners: ENIC Group

Current manager: Antonio Conte

Club captain: Hugo Lloris

Current club position: 3rd

Tottenham Hotspur are currently the only club in the 'big five' bracket to have never won the English Premier ever since they were established in 1882.

Tottenham Hotspurs have won a total of 31 trophies in their 140 years of existence with their latest trophy being bagged in 2008 when they lifted the English League Cup.

2 UEFA Cups 2 English Cups 2 English 2nd Tier Cups 1 Cup Winners 5 Promotions 1st League Cups 8 FA Cups 7 English Supercups 4 English League Cups

Tottenham are currently competing in the English Premier League, FA Cup, Carabao Cup, and the UEFA Champions League.

Current Squad

Hugo Lloris Brandon Austin Fraser Forster Matt Doherty Cristian Romero Davinson Sanchez Emerson Royal Eric Dier Japheth Tanganga Ben Davies Clement Lenglet Djed Spence Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg Ryan Sessegnon Oliver Skipp Rodrigo Bentancur Ivan Perisic Yves Bissouma Pape Sarr Harvey White Harry Kane Lucas Moura Richarlison Bryan Gil Son Heung-Min

Did you know?

Tottenham Hotspur became the only non-league team to win the FA Cup following the formation of the Football League in 1888 when they won it in 1901.

The 10,000th Premier League goal was scored by Tottenham Hotspur’s Les Ferdinand in a 4-0 win against Fulham in December 2001.

Spurs were the first team to ever win the UEFA Cup, which was established in 1971.

