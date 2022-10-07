TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR

How much do you know about your favourite Premier League Club?

Fabian Simiyu
A look into Tottenham Hotspurs Football Club - owners, stadium, and more

An Aerial view of the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, home to Tottenham Hotspurs
An Aerial view of the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, home to Tottenham Hotspurs

Tottenham Hotspurs started off the 2022/23 Premier League campaign in style and they will be hoping to at least end the season with silverware under Antonio Conte.

Name: Tottenham Hotspur Football Club

Establishment: 1882

Nickname: The Lilywhites

Stadium: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Current club owners: ENIC Group

Current manager: Antonio Conte

Club captain: Hugo Lloris

Current club position: 3rd

Tottenham Hotspur are currently the only club in the 'big five' bracket to have never won the English Premier ever since they were established in 1882.

Lloris Hugo of Tottenham Hotspur on October 4, 2022, when Spurs played against Eintracht Frankfurt in the Champions League
Lloris Hugo of Tottenham Hotspur on October 4, 2022, when Spurs played against Eintracht Frankfurt in the Champions League

Tottenham Hotspurs have won a total of 31 trophies in their 140 years of existence with their latest trophy being bagged in 2008 when they lifted the English League Cup.

  1. 2 UEFA Cups
  2. 2 English Cups
  3. 2 English 2nd Tier Cups
  4. 1 Cup Winners
  5. 5 Promotions 1st League Cups
  6. 8 FA Cups
  7. 7 English Supercups
  8. 4 English League Cups

Tottenham are currently competing in the English Premier League, FA Cup, Carabao Cup, and the UEFA Champions League.

Tottenham Hotspur coach Antonio Conte on October 4, 2022
Tottenham Hotspur coach Antonio Conte on October 4, 2022
  1. Hugo Lloris
  2. Brandon Austin
  3. Fraser Forster
  4. Matt Doherty
  5. Cristian Romero
  6. Davinson Sanchez
  7. Emerson Royal
  8. Eric Dier
  9. Japheth Tanganga
  10. Ben Davies
  11. Clement Lenglet
  12. Djed Spence
  13. Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg
  14. Ryan Sessegnon
  15. Oliver Skipp
  16. Rodrigo Bentancur
  17. Ivan Perisic
  18. Yves Bissouma
  19. Pape Sarr
  20. Harvey White
  21. Harry Kane
  22. Lucas Moura
  23. Richarlison
  24. Bryan Gil
  25. Son Heung-Min
  • Tottenham Hotspur became the only non-league team to win the FA Cup following the formation of the Football League in 1888 when they won it in 1901.
  • The 10,000th Premier League goal was scored by Tottenham Hotspur’s Les Ferdinand in a 4-0 win against Fulham in December 2001.
  • Spurs were the first team to ever win the UEFA Cup, which was established in 1971.
Harry Kane of Tottenham Hotspur on October 4, 2022
Harry Kane of Tottenham Hotspur on October 4, 2022
  • Tottenham Hotspur were the first British club to win a major European trophy. They lifted the European Cup Winners’ Cup in 1963.
  • Diego Maradona once pulled on a Tottenham Hotspur shirt. The legendary Argentinian wore the number ten shirt for Spurs in Ossie Ardiles’ testimonial against Inter Milan in 1986. Tottenham won the game 2-1.
  • Former Tottenham goalkeeper Erik Thorstvedt became the first Premier League substitute when he replaced Ian Walker in the first game of the 1992 campaign.
