How much do you know about your favourite Premier League Club?

Tottenham Hotspurs started off the 2022/23 Premier League campaign in style and they will be hoping to at least end the season with silverware under Antonio Conte.
A look into Tottenham Hotspurs Football Club - owners, stadium, and more
Name: Tottenham Hotspur Football Club
Establishment: 1882
Nickname: The Lilywhites
Stadium: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
Current club owners: ENIC Group
Current manager: Antonio Conte
Club captain: Hugo Lloris
Current club position: 3rd
Tottenham Hotspur are currently the only club in the 'big five' bracket to have never won the English Premier ever since they were established in 1882.
Tottenham Hotspurs have won a total of 31 trophies in their 140 years of existence with their latest trophy being bagged in 2008 when they lifted the English League Cup.
- 2 UEFA Cups
- 2 English Cups
- 2 English 2nd Tier Cups
- 1 Cup Winners
- 5 Promotions 1st League Cups
- 8 FA Cups
- 7 English Supercups
- 4 English League Cups
Tottenham are currently competing in the English Premier League, FA Cup, Carabao Cup, and the UEFA Champions League.
Current Squad
- Hugo Lloris
- Brandon Austin
- Fraser Forster
- Matt Doherty
- Cristian Romero
- Davinson Sanchez
- Emerson Royal
- Eric Dier
- Japheth Tanganga
- Ben Davies
- Clement Lenglet
- Djed Spence
- Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg
- Ryan Sessegnon
- Oliver Skipp
- Rodrigo Bentancur
- Ivan Perisic
- Yves Bissouma
- Pape Sarr
- Harvey White
- Harry Kane
- Lucas Moura
- Richarlison
- Bryan Gil
- Son Heung-Min
Did you know?
- Tottenham Hotspur became the only non-league team to win the FA Cup following the formation of the Football League in 1888 when they won it in 1901.
- The 10,000th Premier League goal was scored by Tottenham Hotspur’s Les Ferdinand in a 4-0 win against Fulham in December 2001.
- Spurs were the first team to ever win the UEFA Cup, which was established in 1971.
- Tottenham Hotspur were the first British club to win a major European trophy. They lifted the European Cup Winners’ Cup in 1963.
- Diego Maradona once pulled on a Tottenham Hotspur shirt. The legendary Argentinian wore the number ten shirt for Spurs in Ossie Ardiles’ testimonial against Inter Milan in 1986. Tottenham won the game 2-1.
- Former Tottenham goalkeeper Erik Thorstvedt became the first Premier League substitute when he replaced Ian Walker in the first game of the 1992 campaign.
