Antonio Conte has been interviewed ahead of Tottenham Hotspur's trip to Etihad today and his sentiments signified that things happening around him have had a huge impact on his life.
Conte questions his future after losing three close friends
Tottenham manager Antonio Conte has been forced to think about his future after losing three of his closest friends
Conte lost three of his close friends and he has admitted things haven't been the same on a personal level.
Conte was asked how life has been after his friend Gianluca Vialli passed on recently.
"For sure, this season is a difficult season from a personal aspect. Because to lose in such a short time three people that I knew very well - before Gian Piero Ventrone, then Sinisa and now Gianluca. It was not simple.
"For sure, when this situation happens, it brings you to have important reflections. Because many times we think and we give a lot of importance to our work and we forget the family, we forget that we need to have more time for us," said Conte.
Gianluca Vialli who played alongside Conte at Juventus and Italy passed on earlier this month on January 6, 2023.
"This season is a difficult season for me as a personal aspect. For sure, this season is making me have an important reflection on my future," concluded Conte.
His future at Spurs is under scrutiny after registering poor results and his club is now out of the top four.
His contract will also be up at the end of the 2022/23 season but Conte has assured Spurs fans that he is committed to his job.
