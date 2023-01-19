Conte questions his future after losing three close friends

Conte lost three of his close friends and he has admitted things haven't been the same on a personal level.

Conte was asked how life has been after his friend Gianluca Vialli passed on recently.

AFP

"For sure, this season is a difficult season from a personal aspect. Because to lose in such a short time three people that I knew very well - before Gian Piero Ventrone, then Sinisa and now Gianluca. It was not simple.

"For sure, when this situation happens, it brings you to have important reflections. Because many times we think and we give a lot of importance to our work and we forget the family, we forget that we need to have more time for us," said Conte.

Gianluca Vialli who played alongside Conte at Juventus and Italy passed on earlier this month on January 6, 2023.

AFP

"This season is a difficult season for me as a personal aspect. For sure, this season is making me have an important reflection on my future," concluded Conte.

His future at Spurs is under scrutiny after registering poor results and his club is now out of the top four.