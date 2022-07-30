Reactions as Mourinho's Roma defeats Conte's Spurs

Tottenham Hotspur fell to a 1-0 defeat against AS Roma in their pre-season fixture on Saturday night, July 30, 2022.
Jose Mourinho's side were actually dominated by Antonio Conte's team in the first-half.
However, Spurs failed to make the most of their chances and soon fell behind in the 29th minute courtesy of a brilliant header from 23-year-old Brazilian defender Roger Ibanez, who was assisted by the Italian's summer signee and former Juventus star Paulo Dybala via a beautiful corner, to put the Romans 1-0 up.
For all of Spurs' possession, Conte's men failed to register a single shot on goal as the Londoners went into the break trailing by a slender 1-0 score line.
Second Half
The second-half resumed and it was more of the same like the first 45.
Tottenham had the lion's share of possession as the first but still failed to make the most of that opportunity.
Conte's side failed to create clear cut chances for themselves as they searched for the equalizer.
Eventually it finished 1-0 in favour of AS Roma, as Jose Mourinho recorded a win against his former employers at the Sammy Hofer stadium in Israel.
