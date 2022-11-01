Why Spurs V Marseille will be a tough match [Pulse Editor's Opinion]

Tottenham were denied early access into the round of 16 by Sporting CP after a dramatic draw that also saw Harry Kane's goal disallowed by the VAR.

The disallowed goal made frustrated Conte who openly criticized the VAR's decision in the post-match and his utterances led to a one-match ban which will be effective today in the UCL.

AFP

Spurs will be 'fatherless' today and there are concerns already as to whether they will keep up with the heat when the match kicks off.

"When Antonio is on the touchline, he lives with passion every game but probably he struggles more when he stays in the crowd and so it explains how Antonio lives his job. He's very passionate and if he cannot communicate with us he struggles a lot.

AFP

"It changes a lot. The presence of a coach like Conte, both before the game and the week leading up to it and during the match, is just indispensable, especially a tough match like this where it's going to be intense until the final whistle." Said Cristian Stellini whos Antonio Conte's assistant.

Spurs are under pressure to win today's match for them to qualify for the next round. Marseille on the other hand wants a win also as they hope for a draw in Sporting and Eintracht Frankfurt's match for them to qualify also.

AFP