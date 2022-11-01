OPINION

Why Spurs V Marseille will be a tough match [Pulse Editor's Opinion]

Tottenham Hotspur will face Olympique de Marseille today November 1, 2022, in the UCL final match of the group stages.

Harry Kane of Tottenham Hotspur rubs his chin during the Tottenham Hotspur V Marseille game on September 7, 2022.
Harry Kane of Tottenham Hotspur rubs his chin during the Tottenham Hotspur V Marseille game on September 7, 2022.

Tottenham will play against Olympique de Marseille in the UEFA Champions League final group-stage match of Group D without Antonio Conte by their side.

Tottenham were denied early access into the round of 16 by Sporting CP after a dramatic draw that also saw Harry Kane's goal disallowed by the VAR.

The disallowed goal made frustrated Conte who openly criticized the VAR's decision in the post-match and his utterances led to a one-match ban which will be effective today in the UCL.

Tottenham Hotspur manager Antonio Conte on October 29, 2022.
Tottenham Hotspur manager Antonio Conte on October 29, 2022.

Spurs will be 'fatherless' today and there are concerns already as to whether they will keep up with the heat when the match kicks off.

"When Antonio is on the touchline, he lives with passion every game but probably he struggles more when he stays in the crowd and so it explains how Antonio lives his job. He's very passionate and if he cannot communicate with us he struggles a lot.

Eric Bailly of Marseille (L) and Harry Kane of Tottenham Hotspur (R) compete for the ball on September 7, 2022.
Eric Bailly of Marseille (L) and Harry Kane of Tottenham Hotspur (R) compete for the ball on September 7, 2022.

"It changes a lot. The presence of a coach like Conte, both before the game and the week leading up to it and during the match, is just indispensable, especially a tough match like this where it's going to be intense until the final whistle." Said Cristian Stellini whos Antonio Conte's assistant.

Spurs are under pressure to win today's match for them to qualify for the next round. Marseille on the other hand wants a win also as they hope for a draw in Sporting and Eintracht Frankfurt's match for them to qualify also.

Alexis Sanchez of Marseille in action against Eintracht Frankfurt in the UEFA Champions League on October 26, 2022.
Alexis Sanchez of Marseille in action against Eintracht Frankfurt in the UEFA Champions League on October 26, 2022.

Conte has always given Spurs a sense of belonging while on the touchline and things will be different today. He will be giving instructions to his assistant on how he wants the team to play but then will they do as he wants?

