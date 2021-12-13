RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Sports  >  Football

Tough calls for Nagelsmann as injury-hit Bayern play Stuttgart

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Bayern Munich are in the middle of an injury crisis

Bayern Munich are in the middle of an injury crisis Creator: Christof STACHE
Bayern Munich are in the middle of an injury crisis Creator: Christof STACHE

Bundesliga leaders Bayern Munich play struggling Stuttgart with a reduced squad on Tuesday as coach Julian Nagelsmann said he had some tough calls to make to cover injuries.

Recommended articles

The German champions have been left with just two fully fit midfielders, Spain's Marc Roca and Frenchman Michaël Cuisance for the trip to Stuttgart.

Leon Goretzka, Joshua Kimmich, Marcel Sabitzer and Jamal Musiala are all injured or ill while Corentin Tolisso picked up a painful knock in the weekend win over Mainz that lifted Bayern six points clear at the top.

"Tolisso is injured but we might have to risk playing him," said Nagelsmann, without specifying the injury.

The coach had a similar approach to 18-year-old Musiala, who broke a bone in his hand against Mainz.

"We should wait, but theoretically he could play," continued Nagelsmann.

"And it's the same with Leon Goretzka. We'll make a decision on his knee depending upon how painful it is."

Kimmich has been ruled out until January as the 26-year-old recovers from Covid-related lung damage and will not play against Stuttgart who are one point above the relegation zone.

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Man Utd's Brentford clash could be off as Covid hits Premier League

Man Utd's Brentford clash could be off as Covid hits Premier League

Guardiola backs Grealish to deliver goals for Man City

Guardiola backs Grealish to deliver goals for Man City

PSG to face Real Madrid in Champions League last 16 after draw farce

PSG to face Real Madrid in Champions League last 16 after draw farce

Tough calls for Nagelsmann as injury-hit Bayern play Stuttgart

Tough calls for Nagelsmann as injury-hit Bayern play Stuttgart

Martial must tell club if he wants to leave: Man Utd boss Rangnick

Martial must tell club if he wants to leave: Man Utd boss Rangnick

Embarrassed UEFA forced to redo Champions League last-16 draw after 'error'

Embarrassed UEFA forced to redo Champions League last-16 draw after 'error'

Man Utd and PSG to clash again in Champions League last 16

Man Utd and PSG to clash again in Champions League last 16

Brentford's Frank expects game to go ahead after Man Utd Covid scare

Brentford's Frank expects game to go ahead after Man Utd Covid scare

African players in Europe: Chart-topper Salah strikes again

African players in Europe: Chart-topper Salah strikes again

Trending

Salah spoils Gerrard's Liverpool return, Ronaldo rides to Man Utd's rescue

Cristiano Ronaldo scored Manchester United's winner against Norwich Creator: Daniel LEAL

Dortmund's Bellingham fined 40,000 euros for match-fixing comment

Dortmund midfielders Jude Bellingham (L) and Marco Reus (R) remonstrate with referee Felix Zwayer on Saturday Creator: Ina FASSBENDER

Xavi calls on struggling Barcelona to 'make history' at Bayern

Xavi at a training session before facing Bayern Munich Creator: Christof STACHE

Man Utd to face Gerrard's Villa in FA Cup third round

Steven Gerrard's Aston Villa will face Manchester United in the FA Cup third round Creator: Geoff Caddick