Nice announce deal for Juventus flop

Aaron Ramsey has completed his move to Ligue 1 club Nice on a free transfer following his release from Juventus.
Former Arsenal and Juventus star Aaron Ramsey, has signed for French side Nice, the club has officially announced.
The French club have announced via their official social media page with a post that read:
The post features a compilation of Ramsey at his brilliant best from his time at Arsenal.
The 31-year-old Wales international has been in search of a new club following his exit from the Serie A giants.
Ramsey was on loan at Scottish side Rangers, during the second half of last campaign but his contract with Juventus was mutually terminated after three years in Turin.
Reports claimed that Ramsey had fallen out of favour with Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri in Turin.
Ramsey's differences with Allegri were made clear last year when he expressed dissatisfaction with the Juve boss' training methods last October.
However, despite his struggles under Allegri, the former Arsenal star has been impressive for his home country putting in consistent performances at international level.
Ramsey's main motivation for his latest move is his keen desire for first-team football ahead of the World Cup with Wales this winter.
Along with Gareth Bale, Ramsey is the other outfield player, Wales boss Rob Page cannot do without in November.
