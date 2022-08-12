'Not for Sale!' - Manchester United shun PSG interest in Marcus Rashford

United have so far managed to make a couple of signings including Danish playmakers Christian Eriksen, Dutch wingback Tyrel Malacia, as well as Argentinian defender Lisandro Martinez.

United have also been faced with speculations linking their star attacker Cristiano Ronaldo with a potential exit from the club.

However, the 37-year-old superstar has since returned to United's training, although he failed to start in last weekend's opening game loss at home to Brighton.

Pulse Nigeria

United are now faced with yet another transfer speculation with Paris St Germain in search of a striker this summer as confirmed by coach Christophe Galtier.

Marcus Rashford is a target for PSG this summer, according to reports

Reports on Thursday claimed that PSG are considering looking in the direction of United's attacker Marcus Rashford.

The 24-year-old English international has struggled to impress for the Red devils on the pitch over the last two seasons, struggling with injuries and form and has been claimed to be a potential target for the Ligue 1 giants this summer.

AFP

However, Manchester United are reportedly committed to keeping the honorary doctorate holder at Old Trafford for the 2022-2023 campaign despite interest from the Parisians.

According a report by Sportsmail via DailyMail, PSG had since registered an interest in the England international in March and the Ligue 1 side launched their first move earlier this week.

Manchester United to enter new contract talks with Rashford

ESPN have also reported that United have no intention of selling Rashford this summer, stating that the Red Devils are eager to even extend the forward's contract at the club.

Rashford has less than 12 months left on his existing deal at United.

Pulse Live Uganda

But there is an option to extend the contract by a further year - keeping him at the club until at least 2024.

Rashford is expected to be a key part of Ten Hag’s plans this season and has started in nearly all the matches he's played in so far, under Ten Hag.