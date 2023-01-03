ADVERTISEMENT

TRANSFERS: Black Stars-eligible youngster and Onuachu's former teammate moves to new club

RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Sports  >  Football

KV Oostende have signed a youngster from Royal Antwerp.

A Black Stars-eligible teenager joins Oostende.
A Black Stars-eligible teenager joins Oostende.

KV Oostende have announced the signing of Pierre Dwomoh on loan from Royal Antwerp with an option to buy.

The 18-year-old Belgian midfielder of Ghanaian descent, who made his professional debut at Paul Onuachu's Genk, would sign for Oostende until the end of the year, with the club reserving the right to retain him.

Oostende announced the signing of Dwomoh on their club website on the afternoon of January 2.

The club's president, Gauthier Ganaye, was delighted about the arrival of Dwomoh and had this to say:

Gauthier Ganaye, Oostende's executive president
Gauthier Ganaye, Oostende's executive president

“Pierre is a unique talent,”- Ganaye started.

“Which player can say that he already played Play-off 1 as a 17-year-old? We are therefore very pleased that we can bring him to Ostend.

“He chooses KVO because we give young players plenty of playing opportunities here and that is what he needs at this time in his career, playing opportunity.

"He will, of course, have to work hard but after several conversations with him, I am 100 per cent convinced that he is eager to prove himself here. So we have a very talented midfielder.”

Pierre Dwomoh is a Belgian national football player with Ghanaian roots. He has represented Belgium at the U-15, U-17, and U-18 levels.

Before moving to Genk's academy, he was in the youth ranks of KV Mechelen and Anderlecht.

He began training with Genk’s first team as a 15-year-old in preparation for the 2019-2020 season. He would also make his club debut the following season.

Genk s Pierre Dwomoh pictured during a training session of Belgian soccer team KRC Genk in Genk, Friday 18 December 2020, ahead of the match against KV Kortrijk, on the 17th day of the Jupiler Pro League Belgian soccer championship.
Genk s Pierre Dwomoh pictured during a training session of Belgian soccer team KRC Genk in Genk, Friday 18 December 2020, ahead of the match against KV Kortrijk, on the 17th day of the Jupiler Pro League Belgian soccer championship.

In the summer of 2021, he moved from Genk to Antwerp for about €500,000, a sizable amount for intra-league transfers for players that age.

He played 14 games for Antwerp, including appearances in the Europa League, before he was loaned to Braga’s B team in the summer of 2022, where he has played football until now.

Antwerp s Pierre Junior Dwomoh and Olympiacos Pape Abou Cisse fight for the ball during an Europa League game between Belgian soccer team Royal Antwerp FC and Greek soccer team Olympiacos F.C., Thursday 09 December 2021, in Antwerp, Belgium
Antwerp s Pierre Junior Dwomoh and Olympiacos Pape Abou Cisse fight for the ball during an Europa League game between Belgian soccer team Royal Antwerp FC and Greek soccer team Olympiacos F.C., Thursday 09 December 2021, in Antwerp, Belgium

With the Black Star's recent addition of players with Ghanaian ancestry born overseas, we could see Pierre Dwomoh representing Ghana in the future.

