END GAME

Transfer Deadline Day Live! - Jorginho to Arsenal and other developing stories

Fabian Simiyu
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Sports  >  Football

Clubs in Europe have less than 10 hours to seal their signings as the January transfer deadline approaches. Keep up to date with all the latest football transfer news at Pulse.

Jorginho to Arsenal [Photo: Fabrizio Romano]
Jorginho to Arsenal [Photo: Fabrizio Romano]
Jorginho 40+ Unreal Passes That Will Make You Say WOW!
Sambi Lokonga
14:38

Crystal Palace are in talks with Arsenal to sign Sambi Lokonga on a potential loan until June 2023.

14:35

What will Jorginho bring to Arsenal? Is he better than Moises Caicedo of Brighton & Hove Albion?

Cancelo joins Bayern Munich on loan!
Fabian Simiyu is an open-minded writer who loves sharing his ideas and articles for the purpose of educating and entertaining people.
