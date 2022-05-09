What next for Marcos Alonso after reportedly fighting with Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel?

Tunde Young
Marcos Alonso could be on his way out of Chelsea after reportedly being involved in a bust-up with Thomas Tuchel.

Marcos Alonso and Thomas Tuchel were involved in a bust-up which could result in the Spaniard leaving Chelsea

Marcos Alonso was reportedly involved in a bust-up with Thomas Tuchel at half-time in Chelsea’s 2-2 draw at home to Wolves on Saturday.

The Chelsea boss all but confirmed the reports with his post-game interview comments "Marcos was not injured, it was just a decision we made."

If all that is being reported is true, then it is safe to assume that the Spanish left-back may have just played his last game in Chelsea blue.

Even if Alonso does play in any of Chelsea’s remaining three league games this season and the FA Cup final against Liverpool, it is more than likely that he will leave Chelsea this summer.

Chelsea's Spanish defender Marcos Alonso is most likely on his way out of the club
Chelsea's Spanish defender Marcos Alonso is most likely on his way out of the club AFP

Alonso joined Chelsea all the way back in 2016 and has quite frankly lasted longer at the club than many expected so it’s no surprise that he is on his way out now.

With one year still left on his current Chelsea contract, it remains unlikely that Alonso will see out his promised time and leave as a free agent, he will most likely be sold.

Now 31 years old, Chelsea will most likely struggle to recoup the €23 million they spent on him but with Alonso currently valued at €9 million by Transfermrket.

Marcos Alonso would be a great addition for Barcelona
Marcos Alonso would be a great addition for Barcelona AFP

Barcelona have been strongly linked with a move for Alonso which makes sense because the club needs competition for Jordi Alba.

And now with the heated argument which has all but guaranteed Alonso’s exit, whoever signs him could get a top left-back/ left wing-back for less than the market value.

Barcelona have already reportedly snapped up one Chelsea defender in Andreas Christensen and have been strongly linked to Cesar Azpilicueta as well.

Signing Alonso from Chelsea would be an unprecedented hat-trick of ex-Chelsea players for the Catalan club.

