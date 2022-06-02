Why Ousmane Dembele’s supposed move to Chelsea is a good idea

The 25-year old is in the final month of his five-year contract with Barcelona which frees him up to join any club he chooses this summer without a transfer fee.

Chelsea were one of the teams linked strongly with Dembele along with French giants, Paris Saint Germain but it appears he is on his way to Stamford Bridge if reports are to be believed.

While there are big question marks about his fitness, Dembele’s move to Chelsea is a really good idea and here is why;

Free transfer

Ousmane Dembele being a free agent goes a long way in mitigating the risk of his injury record because there is no transfer fee.

Granted, Dembele will get a huge sign-on fee and a massive salary in exchange for his signature but all of that is still considerably cheaper than paying a transfer fee.

The Frenchman joined Barcelona for €140 million in 2017 and had his contract not expired, the Catalan club would have been looking to recoup a significant part of that transfer fee back before sanctioning any move.

In today’s football, 25-year olds with Dembele’s level of talent are not cheap which is why Chelsea should jump at the opportunity to sign him without a transfer fee.

Thomas Tuchel reunion

The best individual season of Ousmane Dembele’s career so far was in 2016/17, his one and only season as a Borussia Dortmund player.

The then 19-year old scored 10 goals and assisted 21 in 49 games across all competitions with Thomas Tuchel as his manager.

Tuchel is now in charge of Chelsea and will no doubt be eager to work with the French winger again especially since he knows how to get the best out of him.

Quality

For all his injury problems and attitude issues at Barcelona in the last five years, one thing about Dembele no one can argue against is his quality.

Ability-wise, he would easily be the best forward player at Chelsea upon his arrival and an instant upgrade on all the current Chelsea wingers.

Dembele is quicker than any current Chelsea winger and certainly more skilful and creative and could be the key to helping Romelu Lukaku finally come alive at Stamford Bridge.