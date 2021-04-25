Troubled Bordeaux thumped by Lorient as problems mount

Nigerian forward Terem Moffi scored a hat-trick to keep Bordeaux in a battle against relegation, three days after their American owners said they wanted to pull their financial support for the six-time French champions.

Some 1,000 Bordeaux supporters protested in front of the city's town hall on Saturday demanding the resignation of president Frederic Longuepee, accusing him of plunging the club into bankruptcy.

American investment fund King Street announced Thursday it was divesting itself of Bordeaux because of "the economic context linked to the Covid-19 pandemic and the withdrawal of (broadcast group) Mediapro (which) caused an unprecedented drop in revenues for French football clubs".

The club was placed into administration as Bordeaux mayor Pierre Hurmic said the city would be involved in trying to find the team a new buyer.

Bordeaux had lost nine of 11 games before arriving in Lorient, and fell behind to a Yoane Wissa goal on 18 minutes. Moffi struck twice to put the home side up 3-0 by half-time.

Moffi, who scored twice in last week's loss at Marseille, then completed his hat-trick 10 minutes from time before Malian teenager Issouf Sissokho bagged his first senior goal as a late consolation.

Bordeaux remain five points clear of the relegation play-off spot, currently occupied by Nantes, who moved above Nimes after a 2-1 win at Strasbourg, with four games remaining.

"We're really disappointed," Bordeaux defender Paul Baysse told Canal Plus. "It's one less chance. There are four of them left and we're not going to let up now. We still have our destiny in our hands."

Victory for Lorient pushed them four points above both Nantes and Nimes, while Dijon were relegated following a 5-1 loss at Rennes.

Lens reclaimed the fifth and final European place from Marseille with a 2-1 victory over Nimes, while Nice snapped Montpellier's 11-game unbeaten run with a 3-1 win in Sunday's early kick-off.

Monaco can return to within a point of leaders Paris Saint-Germain if they beat Angers, while Lille could regain top spot when they visit Lyon in the late match.