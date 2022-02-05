RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Sports  >  Football

Tuchel tests positive for coronavirus, doubt for Club World Cup trip

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has tested positive for coronavirus

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has tested positive for coronavirus Creator: Glyn KIRK
Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has tested positive for coronavirus Creator: Glyn KIRK

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel could miss his side's trip to Abu Dhabi for the Club World Cup after testing positive for Covid-19.

Recommended articles

The German will not be in the dugout for Chelsea's FA Cup fourth round clash with Plymouth at Stamford Bridge on Saturday and will be absent for the squad's flight out to the Middle East after the game.

"Thomas Tuchel has tested positive for Covid-19," read a Chelsea statement.

"The Chelsea head coach will now follow necessary self-isolation protocols and hopes to join up with the team in Abu Dhabi later next week. The team fly out for the Club World Cup following this afternoon's FA Cup clash with Plymouth Argyle."

Tuchel could still travel later in the week should he test negative with Chelsea's Club World Cup semi-final set to take place on Wednesday against either Asian champions Al Hilal of Saudi Arabia or the UAE's Al Jazira.

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Tuchel tests positive for coronavirus, doubt for Club World Cup trip

Tuchel tests positive for coronavirus, doubt for Club World Cup trip

Superhuman Ferdinand Omanyala sets new National Record

Superhuman Ferdinand Omanyala sets new National Record

Man Utd suffer shock FA Cup shoot-out exit against Middlesbrough

Man Utd suffer shock FA Cup shoot-out exit against Middlesbrough

Man Utd suffer shock FA Cup shoot-out exit against Middlesbrough

Man Utd suffer shock FA Cup shoot-out exit against Middlesbrough

Milik hat-trick fires Marseille second in Ligue 1

Milik hat-trick fires Marseille second in Ligue 1

West Brom boss Bruce moves on from Newcastle sacking

West Brom boss Bruce moves on from Newcastle sacking

Ibrahimovic injury blow for AC Milan before derby

Ibrahimovic injury blow for AC Milan before derby

Chelsea's Reece James out of Club World Cup

Chelsea's Reece James out of Club World Cup

Conte says Spurs must learn from mistakes in transfer market

Conte says Spurs must learn from mistakes in transfer market

Trending

Rooney calls for 'sensible' ruling after struggling Derby draw

Derby County manager Wayne Rooney Creator: Adrian DENNIS

Canada stun US to close in on World Cup berth

Canada's Cyle Larin celebrates after scoring the goal that handed his team a 1-0 win over the USA in World Cup qualifying on Sunday Creator: Vaughn Ridley

Man Utd's Mason Greenwood released on bail after arrest

Manchester United's Mason Greenwood Creator: Paul ELLIS

Hosts Cameroon and Burkina Faso through to AFCON semi-finals

Supporters queue to get into the Japoma Stadium in Douala Creator: Issouf SANOGO