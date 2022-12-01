Qatar 2022

How Carthage Eagles soared back to Tunisia with Pulse of the Day performance

Izuchukwu Akawor
Matchday 10 did 'fall hands' in terms of the number of goals scored so far at the FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

The inspirational Khazri.
Seven (7) goals were scored in four (4) matches across two (2) groups as the group stages begin to reach a climax.

That's an average of just 1.75 goals per game - making it the least productive day in the global showpiece so far.

Lionel Messi contributed to making day 10 the least productive after he missed a penalty for Argentina.
But another African side, Tunisia, stole the day to emerge as the Pulse of The Day. Let's celebrate the Eagles of Carthage.

It was a dramatic end of the road for one of Africa's representatives at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Tunisia's captain, Wahbi.
Tunisia had just a point from a possible six going into their final game in the group stage but still had an outside chance of making it to the knockout stages.

All they needed was to shock defending champions France and hope the other result went their way. Alongside Australia and Denmark, the Eagles could still qualify in what was an open Group D.

Tunisia came into the final game as the only African team yet to score a goal at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Coach Jalel Kadri made six changes to his team for the game against the holders, including restoring captain Wahbi Khazri in the starting lineup.

Tunisia found the breakthrough in the 58th minute when Wahbi Khazri converted a ball through to him by Aïssa Laïdouni.
The changes delivered Tunisia's best performance in Qatar, with the skipper, Khazri, scoring a decisive goal that saw the Carthage Eagles shock France 1-0 in the end.

It was Tunisia's first goal of the tournament and their last as Australia defeated Denmark in the other Group game to join Les Bleus in the next round.

Tunisia celebrates the winning goal.
However, kudos to the Eagles of Carthage, who ensured that they exited the competition on a high and dramatic note.

It's a case of what could have been, but for putting an end to France's 100% start to their title defense, that Khazri moment is the for match day 10.

Izuchukwu Akawor

