Qatar 2022

Tunisia vs France - Carthage Eagles aim to avoid 'shameful' exit vs Mbappe's Les Bleus

Izuchukwu Akawor
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Sports  >  Football

The Education City Stadium in Qatar will host another African team on Wednesday following the masterclass from Ghana.

The Tunisia vs France
The Tunisia vs France

It is the final round of matches in the group stages as Tunisia fight for their Qatar 2022 status against France.

Recommended articles

The Carthage Eagles of Tunisia are still without a goal in Qatar and have just a point from a possible six going into the third game.

Tunisia has only taken a point from a possible six.
Tunisia has only taken a point from a possible six. AFP

After a positive goalless affair in their opener against Denmark, the North Africans dropped three points to Australia following a narrow 1-0 defeat.

So, the chances of the Eagles making it to the next round are slim as the Eagles of Carthage must beat the defending champions by at least two or more goals.

For France, the game against Tunisia is almost a dead rubber after Les Bleus became the first team to book a place in the last 16.

Olivier Giroud and Kylian Mbappe have formed a formidable partnership for France.
Olivier Giroud and Kylian Mbappe have formed a formidable partnership for France. AFP

The defending champions overcame a spirited Denmark 2-1 in their second game thanks to a Kylian Mbappe double.

While Didier Deschamps's Bleus are through to the knockout stages, they'd go into the final group match looking to maintain their 100% start to the tournament and to finish as group winners.

Wednesday's meeting will be the sixth between France and Tunisia but only their first-ever clash in a competitive setting.

The previous five encounters have all been friendly games, with the French having the advantage after two wins compared to one for Tunisia, with the other two matches ending in a share of the spoils.

Tunisia has been Africa's worst thing so far in Qatar, with the Carthage Eagles yet to register a goal in two matches. So, in terms of who to watch out for, there is none.

Kylian Mbappe now walks the same grounds as some of the best to ever do it
Kylian Mbappe now walks the same grounds as some of the best to ever do it AFP

Meanwhile, for France, the game will present another opportunity for Mbappe to add to his seven World Cup goals, with support for Antione Griezmann.

While Tunisia will remain unchanged and present a strong side, they have no other option, there is a chance that Deschamps will make changes to his team having secured easy passage to the next round.

France may have sealed a place in the round of 16 but will be looking to finish on a high.

Les Bleus have not lost to an African nation since 1971 and I don't see that changing at the Education City.

Izuchukwu Akawor Izuchukwu Akawor Izuchukwu is an economist in love with football, photography, humour and social media.

More from category

  • Andre Onana releases a statement on Cameroon exile

    ‘The Nation first and forever’ - Onana speaks out after being exiled from Cameroon national team

  • The Tunisia vs France

    Tunisia vs France - Carthage Eagles aim to avoid 'shameful' exit vs Mbappe's Les Bleus

  • Cristiano Ronaldo did not get a touch on the ball according to Fifa

    Qatar 2022: Bruno Fernandes vs Cristiano Ronaldo - Who really scored the goal?

Recommended articles

‘The Nation first and forever’ - Onana speaks out after being exiled from Cameroon national team

‘The Nation first and forever’ - Onana speaks out after being exiled from Cameroon national team

Tunisia vs France - Carthage Eagles aim to avoid 'shameful' exit vs Mbappe's Les Bleus

Tunisia vs France - Carthage Eagles aim to avoid 'shameful' exit vs Mbappe's Les Bleus

Qatar 2022: Betting tips for Costa Rica v Germany

Qatar 2022: Betting tips for Costa Rica v Germany

Qatar 2022: Betting tips for Japan v Spain

Qatar 2022: Betting tips for Japan v Spain

Qatar 2022: Betting tips for Australia v Denmark

Qatar 2022: Betting tips for Australia v Denmark

Qatar 2022: Bruno Fernandes vs Cristiano Ronaldo - Who really scored the goal?

Qatar 2022: Bruno Fernandes vs Cristiano Ronaldo - Who really scored the goal?

A win for Africa! Kolo Toure lands a managerial job in the Championship

A win for Africa! Kolo Toure lands a managerial job in the Championship

Poland vs Argentina: World Cup 2022 Prediction, kick-off time, team news and H2H

Poland vs Argentina: World Cup 2022 Prediction, kick-off time, team news and H2H

Greatest World Cup comebacks of all time

Greatest World Cup comebacks of all time

Trending

FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 All results, fixtures, scores, live standings, goalscorers, group tables (8)

FIFA World Cup 2022: All results, fixtures, scores, live standings

FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar goalscorers (Golden Boot rankings)

FIFA World Cup 2022 goalscorers (Golden Boot rankings)

Cristiano Ronaldo attempted to claim Bruno Fernandes' goal
QATAR 2022

Alternative match report: Free agent Ronaldo proves unemployment really does lead to stealing

2022 FIFA World Cup: Portugal vs Uruguay live blog
QATAR 2022

World Cup Day 9 Live Blog - Portugal vs Uruguay

2022 FIFA World Cup: Brazil vs Switzerland live blog
QATAR 2022

World Cup Day 9 Live Blog - Brazil vs Switzerland

Qatar 2022 state of play
QATAR 2022

What do Ghana, Cameroon, Argentina, Senegal need to qualify for second round?

From left: Granit Xhaka, Cody Gakpo nd Harry Kane.
TRENDING

What Granit Xhaka said to Gabriel Jesus and other stories making headlines in football today

Portugal 2-0 Uruguay
QATAR 2022

Portugal beat Uruguay 2-0 to qualify and give Ghana hope