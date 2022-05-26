Kocaelispor and Johanna Omolo agree to terminate contract

The termination comes only days after the club was relegated from the Turkish Football Federation 1. Lig to the third tier. Kocaelispor finished 17th out of 19 with 41 points in the just-concluded season.

“The contract of our professional football player Johanna Ochieng Omolo, which will expire on May 31, 2022, has been mutually terminated,” the club revealed on their social media pages.

The 2002 Turkish cup winners had signed Omolo on Wednesday, August 4, 2021 as a free agent in a deal valued at an estimated sh56.1 million. He left his former club BB Erzurumspor following their relegation from the Turkish Super Ligue.

Pulse Live Kenya

Omolo left home at 17

According to reports from Turkish press, the deal saw Omolo earn around 31,000 Euros (Sh3.8 million) a month.

At 17, Omolo left home to play professional football in Europe in order to support his family. Over his 15 years as a professional, he has played in Belgium, Luxembourg, and Turkey.

He got his first call-up to the national team, Harambee Stars, in 2011, and was part of the squad that represented Kenya at the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2019 in Egypt. At the tournament, Omolo famously scored in a 3-2 win over Tanzania although Kenya crashed out at the group stage.

Apart from Omolo, another player, whose contract was terminated, is Berkay Tolga Dabanli.