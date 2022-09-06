'So happy for him' - Reactions as Eden Hazard inspires Madrid to victory over Celtic in UCL

The defending champions wasted no time in reminding the hosts why they are the champions of Europe dominating play from kick off.

However, for all of Madrid's possession, they failed to finish off their chances in the opening 45 minutes.

The visitors suffered a huge blow, after their talisman and the UEFA 2022 Player of the Year Karim Benzema, was forced off through injury in the 30th minute.

The French striker would eventually be replaced by Eden Hazard who many anticipated would take advantage of some game time under Carlo Ancelotti.

Hazard has not yet lived up to his massive fee, since his arrival at the Santiago Bernabeu in 2019 after struggling with fitness, injuries, and form as the Belgian captain was looking to impress in Big Benz's absence.

However, with no goals in the first half, fans had to wait until the restart before the floodgates finally opened.

Vinicius Jnr picked up from where he left off over the weekend by opening the scoring for the visitors in the 53rd minute to give the champions the deserved lead.

Carlo Ancelotti's side finally found their grove and soon doubled their advantage with first-half substitute Hazard combining with Croatian maestro Luka Modric, who scored via his trademark trivela shooting, just four minutes after the opener.

Things got worse for Celtic as Madrid continued to outclass the hosts and soon extended their lead after Hazard himself got on the scoresheet, finishing up a beautiful passage of teamplay from the Los Blancos in the 77th minute.

Ancelotti's side were no match for Ange Postecoglou's team as the defending champions reminded the hosts why they are still the team to beat in the Champions League this season.

Social Media Reactions

Following the comfortable win for Real Madrid in Glasgow on Tuesday night, fans have taken to social media to congratulate Eden Hazard who scored his first Champions league goal in five years.

The 31-year-old Belgian was introduced earlier in the game to replace the injured Benzema and he repaid his manger's faith by putting in a Man of The Match display.