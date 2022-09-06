WHAT'S BUZZIN

'Tucheliban Out!' - Reactions as Chelsea fans blame their coach after suffering defeat in UCL opener against Zagreb

David Ben
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Sports  >  Football

Chelsea fans are all saying the same thing on social media after their club's poor start to the 2022/23 Champions League season.

Social media reactions as Chelsea lose 1-0 to Dinamo Zagreb in the Champions League
Social media reactions as Chelsea lose 1-0 to Dinamo Zagreb in the Champions League

Chelsea began their challenge for the UEFA Champions League in disappointing fashion.

Read Also

The Blues were defeated 1-0 by Croatian League giants Dinamo Zagreb on Tuesday evening, September 6, 2022 in their Champions league Group E opening fixture.

Blues summer signing Pierre Emerick-Aubamayang made his debut for the Blues as Thomas Tuchel fielded a changed side from the one that narrowly won West Ham in the Premier League over the weekend.

Chelsea got off to a bright start in Zagreb, immediately asserting their dominance on the ball.

However, it was the hosts who were doing the scoring as Mislav Orsic opened the scoring in the 13th minute to give Dinamo Zagreb the lead.

Mislav Orsic scored for Dinamo Zagreb in the first half against Chelsea
Mislav Orsic scored for Dinamo Zagreb in the first half against Chelsea Twitter

Thomas Tuchel's men needed an urgent response in the first period but found life somewhat challenging after the opener as Dinamo went into the break with a slender 1-0 lead.

The visitors only managed just 4 shots in the first half with only one on target, compared to the hosts who had a total of six shots with two on target.

The second half resumed with the Blues hoping to mount a comeback.

However, Tuchel's side failed to create clear cut chances for themselves as the hosts really managed to hold their own.

Despite the visitors exhausting all their five substitutes in the second period, Chelsea still looked far from ready for a comeback as the Blues failed to take advantage of their dominance on the ball.

Dinamo Zagreb held on for a 1-0 win against Chelsea on Tuesday night in the Champiosn League
Dinamo Zagreb held on for a 1-0 win against Chelsea on Tuesday night in the Champiosn League DinamoZagreb/Twitter

The Blues came close to stealing a point in stoppage time only for Reece James' effort to hit the post while the two follow-ups from Mason Mount and Hakim Ziyech was saved and eventually ruled out for offside respectively.

In the end Chelsea were unable to make anything happen for themselves as they slumped to a 1-0 defeat in Zagreb on Tuesday night, beginning their Champions league conquest on a sour note.

Following the result for Chelsea on Tuesday night, fans have since taken to social media to call out Blues coach Thomas Tuchel.

Here's how the fans have reacted below:

David Ben David Ben David Ben is a reporter at Pulse Sports. David is a versatile content writer with keen interest in entertainment, gist and eSports generally.

More from category

  • Social media reactions as Chelsea lose 1-0 to Dinamo Zagreb in the Champions League

    'Tucheliban Out!' - Reactions as Chelsea fans blame their coach after suffering defeat in UCL opener against Zagreb

  • Bet9ja offers odds on the UEFA Champions League

    Chelsea, Real Madrid and other sure straight wins to stake on in the UEFA Champions League today

  • PA Images

    Antony: Why Ajax forced Manchester United to pay 'huge sum' for Brazilian

Recommended articles

'Tucheliban Out!' - Reactions as Chelsea fans blame their coach after suffering defeat in UCL opener against Zagreb

'Tucheliban Out!' - Reactions as Chelsea fans blame their coach after suffering defeat in UCL opener against Zagreb

Chelsea, Real Madrid and other sure straight wins to stake on in the UEFA Champions League today

Chelsea, Real Madrid and other sure straight wins to stake on in the UEFA Champions League today

Antony: Why Ajax forced Manchester United to pay 'huge sum' for Brazilian

Antony: Why Ajax forced Manchester United to pay 'huge sum' for Brazilian

How to navigate when stuck with error codes on PlayStation 5

How to navigate when stuck with error codes on PlayStation 5

Aubameyang to make Chelsea debut with mask against Dinamo Zagreb in Champions League

Aubameyang to make Chelsea debut with mask against Dinamo Zagreb in Champions League

It's time for Tuchel to bench Mendy and give Kepa another chance

It's time for Tuchel to bench Mendy and give Kepa another chance

Trending

Samir Nasri has slammed Paul Pogba after admitting to 'witchcraft' use

Ex-French footballer lambasts Paul Pogba after witchcraft confession, labels him as 'fake Muslim'

Often regarded as 'Mr Champions League' Cristiano Ronaldo will be missing out on playing in the competition for the first time since 2002.
UCL

How many Champions League group stage records can be broken this season?

Reece James extends Chelsea stay by six years

22-year-old Reece James becomes the highest-paid defender in Chelsea history

It's time for Tuchel to consider a change in Chelsea's goalkeeping position
COMMENT

It's time for Tuchel to bench Mendy and give Kepa another chance

Kamaru Usman explains why his 8-year-old daughter Samirah will keep coming to fights
UFC

Kamaru Usman explains why his 8-year-old daughter Samirah will keep coming to fights

Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis with Victor Osimhen and Andre Zambo Anguissa
SERIE A

Osimhen, Anguissa suffer racist abuse AGAIN in Lazio victory

PA Images
PREMIER LEAGUE

Antony: Why Ajax forced Manchester United to pay 'huge sum' for Brazilian

Christian Eriksen of Manchester United and Bruno Fernandes talk tactics with manager Erik ten Hag during Manchester United v Arsenal, Premier League match at Old Trafford, Manchester, UK on September 4, 2022
COMMENT

Is Ten Hag trying to recreate the Rio-Vidic era?