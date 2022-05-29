5 worst performers for Liverpool in defeat to Real Madrid

The Reds were disappointing as a unit, especially in the second half but some players stood out more than others albeit for the wrong reasons.

Here are the five worst performers for Liverpool in no particular order as they lost the UEFA Champions League final to Real Madrid.

Virgil Van Dijk

Dutch centre-back Virgil Van Dijk didn't have a bad game but he didn't stand out either, painfully average on the biggest night which is unacceptable for a player who is already being touted as an all-time great.

AFP

ALSO READ

The 30-year old chose the wrong night to have a quiet game as he failed to attempt a single tackle and was outplayed by his centre-back partner Ibrahima Konate.

Trent Alexander-Arnold

On any other day, Trent Alexander-Arnold is easily the best crosser in the world but against Real Madrid, he only completed 2 of his 9 cross attempts with a lowly 22% in completion rate.

Imago

The 23-year old was also culpable in the only goal of the game as he was caught ball-watching while Vinicius snuck in behind to connect with the cross.

Jordan Henderson

English midfielder Jordan Henderson was handed a starting role by Jurgen Klopp but he ultimately failed to repay his manager's trust.

Pulse Live Kenya

The captain started the game brightly but faded away and was replaced by Naby Keita as Liverpool desperately searched for an equaliser.

Luis Diaz

Liverpool's eccentric Colombian winger Luis Diaz was not as lively as we have become accustomed to and was substituted off after playing 65 poor minutes.

AFP

Diaz was shut down by Real Madrid duo Dani Carvajal and Fede Valverde who did a lot to render the 25-year old ineffective in the game.

Sadio Mane

Another Liverpool star who was average or below, Sadio Mane was quiet for long stretches of the game and posed minimal threat to the Madrid defence.

AFP