5 worst performers for Liverpool in defeat to Real Madrid

Tunde Young
These five players were especially poor as Liverpool suffered a 1-0 loss to Real Madrid in the Champions League final.

Liverpool's most disappointing players
Liverpool lost the UEFA Champions League final 1-0 to Real Madrid at the Stade de France thanks to a 59th-minute goal by Vinicius Jr.

The Reds were disappointing as a unit, especially in the second half but some players stood out more than others albeit for the wrong reasons.

Here are the five worst performers for Liverpool in no particular order as they lost the UEFA Champions League final to Real Madrid.

Dutch centre-back Virgil Van Dijk didn't have a bad game but he didn't stand out either, painfully average on the biggest night which is unacceptable for a player who is already being touted as an all-time great.

Dutch defender Virgil van Dijk was disappointing for Liverpool
The 30-year old chose the wrong night to have a quiet game as he failed to attempt a single tackle and was outplayed by his centre-back partner Ibrahima Konate.

On any other day, Trent Alexander-Arnold is easily the best crosser in the world but against Real Madrid, he only completed 2 of his 9 cross attempts with a lowly 22% in completion rate.

Trent Alexander-Arnold is widely regarded as currently the best right back in world football
The 23-year old was also culpable in the only goal of the game as he was caught ball-watching while Vinicius snuck in behind to connect with the cross.

English midfielder Jordan Henderson was handed a starting role by Jurgen Klopp but he ultimately failed to repay his manager's trust.

Liverpool Captain, Jordan-Henderson failed to affect the game
The captain started the game brightly but faded away and was replaced by Naby Keita as Liverpool desperately searched for an equaliser.

Liverpool's eccentric Colombian winger Luis Diaz was not as lively as we have become accustomed to and was substituted off after playing 65 poor minutes.

Liverpool forward Luis Diaz
Diaz was shut down by Real Madrid duo Dani Carvajal and Fede Valverde who did a lot to render the 25-year old ineffective in the game.

Another Liverpool star who was average or below, Sadio Mane was quiet for long stretches of the game and posed minimal threat to the Madrid defence.

Liverpool's Sadio Mane played the full match and failed to make an impact
Bar a shot in the first half which Thibaut Courtois proved equal to, Mane did not do much else and was one of Liverpool's lowest-rated players.

Tunde Young

