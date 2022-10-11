Lionel Messi ruled out for Benfica clash, could miss Le Classique

The 35-year-old Argentine was immediately substituted by PSG boss Christophe Galtier for precautionary reasons.

Although PSG had initially downplayed the severity of the injury, the Argentine maestro did also not feature in their underwhelming goalless draw at Reims over the weekend.

"Leo felt a problem in his calf during the first game with Benfica,” PSG coach Christophe Galtier was quoted to have said on Monday via The Mirror.

“We all thought he was going to be able to play in the second game, but it's not quite there. There's only six days between the two.

“He's a lot better, but he still has that feeling that could be problematic in a game of this importance, and he preferred to sit it out."

However, Messi won’t only miss the return clash with Benfica, but could also be out for this weekend's Le Classique against bitter rivals Marseille.

Messi could miss out on PSG's clash vs Marseille

According to reports, PSG are currently sweating over Messi's fitness ahead of Sunday's clash.

“We're going to see how it progresses during the week, and it's very probable that he's available for Marseille." Galtier said.

With the World Cup fast approaching which is almost certainly set to be Messi's last for Argentina, the 35-year-old will not fancy the chance to take risks ahead of his final attempt at football's biggest prize, especially with Argentina's stellar form.

PSG go into their Champions League clash on Tuesday night at the top of Group H with seven points, level with Benfica, while Juventus are third with four points further back.

A Victory for PSG tonight will all but secure their progression into the knockout stages.