Fans hail Luis Diaz as Liverpool crush Rangers in UCL

David Ben
Luis Diaz was too much too handle for Rangers in Liverpool's win on Tuesday night in the Champions League and here's what the fans are saying.

Liverpool defeated Rangers 2-0 in the Champions League on Tuesday night
Liverpool played hosts to Rangers at Anfield in the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday night, October 4, 2022.

The Reds were looking to win on Tuesday, having picked won one of their opening two games.

Jurgen Klopp's men were looking to bounce back from their setback over the weekend in the Premier League after they were held by Brighton to a 3-3 draw.

The Reds dominated play from kick-off and soon found themselves ahead after Trent Alexander Arnold opened the scoring as early as seven minutes.

In the 15th minute, Mohamed Salah thought he had scored after unleashing a powerful shot from the edge of the box after a brilliant solo effort, but Rangers goalkeeper Allan McGregor made a crucial save.

Trent Alexander Arnold opened the scoring in the first half for Liverpool against Rangers in the UCL
The hosts continued to dominate, and this time Darwin Nunez latched onto a cross inside the box in the 34th minute only to see his shot saved by Allan McGregor superbly.

In the 41st minute again, Nunez was played through on goal only to see his effort saved by McGregor again.

Liverpool continued to create all the chances but failed to extend their advantage, as the Reds went into the break with a slender 1-0 lead.

But the Reds came into the second half with more of the same as Jurgen Klopp's side doubled their advantage in the 53rd minute after a well-taken penalty from Mohamed Salah to put Liverpool 2-0 up.

Mo Salah scored a penalty in the second half for Liverpool
Salah's goal was the last real action in the second half as Rangers could not match the Reds' quality on the night as it finished in favour of Jurgen Klopp's men who have now picked up their second win in the Champions League group stage this season

Following the win against Rnagers, Liverpool fans have been singing the praises of their Colombian winger Luis Diaz.

The 25-year-old was at his brilliant best on the night, having won the penalty which Salah converted in the second half.

Here are some of the reactions below:

David Ben is a reporter at Pulse Sports. David is a versatile content writer with keen interest in entertainment, gist and eSports generally.

