Preview: 3 reasons why PSV vs Rangers is a MUST-WATCH for you tonight

With this particular encounter tied after the entertaining first leg at the Ibrox last week, who will progress to the lucrative group stages?

The game is the featured game tonight for Pulse Sports Nigeria and here are three (3) reasons why it’s a MUST-WATCH for you!

You can make yourself some cool cash tonight

Agreed, I am not Tunde or Tosin or Niyi of the world-famous BETA MARKET but this is one game I can promise you that can make you really good cash - of course, for those of you who are into betting.

The game between PSV and Rangers has the potential to provide maximum entertainment value, especially given the profile of the teams - both love to attack and are coached by Dutchmen from the famed school of total football.

When these two met at the Ibrox for the first leg last week, as reported by Pulse Sports Nigeria, it was a four-goal thriller and I don’t expect anything less in the second leg.

Both teams go into this game unbeaten in their last five (5) matches with three (3) wins and two (2) draws respectively. Also, PSV has scored 15 goals, an average of three (3) goals per game in that time, while Rangers isn’t far behind with an average of 2.6 goals.

So, you see? The potential for over 2.5 goals tonight is actually off the clouds and you can bet your house (please, ignore this one o) on it.

The Manchester United and Arsenal connection

When these two teams step on the PSV Stadion later this evening, it will see two former Premier League stars go head-to-head for one last time in the qualifiers.

Homeboy, Ruud van Nistelrooy spent years at Manchester United where he destroyed defences and nets while his visitor, Giovanni van Bronkhorst was at rivals Arsenal stopping goals as a defender.

However, the Red Devils and Arsenal won’t compete in the competition this season but fans of the clubs will follow this game keenly as their former stars, now managers will be looking to stop each other’s Champions League dream.

Two legends who stood out as players during their prime years now looking to do the same as coaches. But the question is, who will join their former clubs in the Europa League after tonight?

A Manchester United target will be on parade

Even if you never knew about him, I bet that you’ve heard the name Cody Gakpo lately. The Dutch international who plays for PSV has found favour in the eyes of Manchester United and its fans.

The Reds are in a good mood at the moment after seeing off fierce rivals Liverpool at Old Trafford in the Premier League on Monday night. After that win, the club and supporters switched focus to the transfer window as they look to finalise more deals.

Supporters of the Red Devils are hoping new manager Erik Ten Hag can add more new signings to his squad, especially after the shock addition of world-class defensive midfielder, Casemiro. Gakpo’s name has been one of those mentioned as a possible arrival to Old Trafford this summer.

The youngster will be in action later tonight as PSV take on Scottish club Rangers in an all-important match to determine who goes through to the Champions League group stages.

Gakpo has impressed so far for PSV and United fans need to follow the game keenly to know more about the 22-year-old who could be the next hero making them dream at the Threatre.

Some key stats

The bonus point here will be some key stats that can help your decision-making for point number one - making cash from this game.