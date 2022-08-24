UCL

Preview: 3 reasons why PSV vs Rangers is a MUST-WATCH for you tonight

Izuchukwu Akawor
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Sports  >  Football

The total football battle is one of three matches slated for tonight to complete the lineup for the 2022/2023 Champions League group stages. Number 3 will surely interest Manchester United fans.

Brothers at war - van Bronckhorst and van Nistelrooy.
Brothers at war - van Bronckhorst and van Nistelrooy.

PSV Eindhoven will host Rangers at the PSV Stadion on Wednesday night in the final match of the 2022/23 Champions League qualifying round.

With this particular encounter tied after the entertaining first leg at the Ibrox last week, who will progress to the lucrative group stages?

2022/23 UEFA Champions League pots
2022/23 UEFA Champions League pots AS.com

The game is the featured game tonight for Pulse Sports Nigeria and here are three (3) reasons why it’s a MUST-WATCH for you!

Agreed, I am not Tunde or Tosin or Niyi of the world-famous BETA MARKET but this is one game I can promise you that can make you really good cash - of course, for those of you who are into betting.

Rangers are suffering for selling Aribo, Bassey - Walker

'His development has been really good'- Rangers manager Giovanni Van Bronckhorst praises Super Eagles midfielder ahead of Premier League move

Rio Ferdinand details how Sir Alex Ferguson 'destroyed' Ruud van Nistelrooy in an epic dressing room rant (video)

Pulse Sports' Beta Market has had a ton of success with Bet9ja's NBA Players' Specials
Pulse Sports' Beta Market has had a ton of success with Bet9ja's NBA Players' Specials Pulse Nigeria

The game between PSV and Rangers has the potential to provide maximum entertainment value, especially given the profile of the teams - both love to attack and are coached by Dutchmen from the famed school of total football.

When these two met at the Ibrox for the first leg last week, as reported by Pulse Sports Nigeria, it was a four-goal thriller and I don’t expect anything less in the second leg.

Rangers vs PSV
Rangers vs PSV Pulse Nigeria

Both teams go into this game unbeaten in their last five (5) matches with three (3) wins and two (2) draws respectively. Also, PSV has scored 15 goals, an average of three (3) goals per game in that time, while Rangers isn’t far behind with an average of 2.6 goals.

So, you see? The potential for over 2.5 goals tonight is actually off the clouds and you can bet your house (please, ignore this one o) on it.

Antonio-Mirko Colak scored opened the scoring in the first leg.
Antonio-Mirko Colak scored opened the scoring in the first leg. Pulse Nigeria

When these two teams step on the PSV Stadion later this evening, it will see two former Premier League stars go head-to-head for one last time in the qualifiers.

Homeboy, Ruud van Nistelrooy spent years at Manchester United where he destroyed defences and nets while his visitor, Giovanni van Bronkhorst was at rivals Arsenal stopping goals as a defender.

Giovanni van Bronckhorst joined Arsenal from Rangers.
Giovanni van Bronckhorst joined Arsenal from Rangers. Pulse Nigeria

However, the Red Devils and Arsenal won’t compete in the competition this season but fans of the clubs will follow this game keenly as their former stars, now managers will be looking to stop each other’s Champions League dream.

Two legends who stood out as players during their prime years now looking to do the same as coaches. But the question is, who will join their former clubs in the Europa League after tonight?

Ruud Van Nistelrooy was a goal machine in his playing days at United.
Ruud Van Nistelrooy was a goal machine in his playing days at United. Football 365

Even if you never knew about him, I bet that you’ve heard the name Cody Gakpo lately. The Dutch international who plays for PSV has found favour in the eyes of Manchester United and its fans.

The Reds are in a good mood at the moment after seeing off fierce rivals Liverpool at Old Trafford in the Premier League on Monday night. After that win, the club and supporters switched focus to the transfer window as they look to finalise more deals.

Cody Gakpo
Cody Gakpo Pulse Live Uganda

Supporters of the Red Devils are hoping new manager Erik Ten Hag can add more new signings to his squad, especially after the shock addition of world-class defensive midfielder, Casemiro. Gakpo’s name has been one of those mentioned as a possible arrival to Old Trafford this summer.

The youngster will be in action later tonight as PSV take on Scottish club Rangers in an all-important match to determine who goes through to the Champions League group stages.

Gakpo and Madueke celebrate the equalizer
Gakpo and Madueke celebrate the equalizer IMAGO / ANP

Gakpo has impressed so far for PSV and United fans need to follow the game keenly to know more about the 22-year-old who could be the next hero making them dream at the Threatre.

The bonus point here will be some key stats that can help your decision-making for point number one - making cash from this game.

  • PSV has not lost a single game in its last eight (8) matches
  • Rangers haven’t lost a game in its last five (5) matches
  • This is the eighth meeting between the two teams, Rangers have the edge with three (3) wins. 
  • Rangers haven’t played in the Champions League since the 2010/2011 season. 
  • Van Bronckhorst and Van Nistelrooy were Netherlands team-mates between 1998 and 2010. 
Izuchukwu Akawor Izuchukwu Akawor

More from category

  • Brothers at war - van Bronckhorst and van Nistelrooy.

    Preview: 3 reasons why PSV vs Rangers is a MUST-WATCH for you tonight

  • Benfica, Maccabi Haifa and Viktoria Plzen are the latest qualifiers for the Champions League group stages.

    Playoff Review: Eagles of Benfica destory Kyiv, Maccabi & Viktoria qualify

  • Cristiano Ronaldo

    Cristiano Ronaldo set to land in court over incident with 14-year-old boy

Recommended articles

Preview: 3 reasons why PSV vs Rangers is a MUST-WATCH for you tonight

Preview: 3 reasons why PSV vs Rangers is a MUST-WATCH for you tonight

Lille banish Guinean striker to reserve team, fine him N32 million after clubbing on night before PSG 7-1 battering

Lille banish Guinean striker to reserve team, fine him N32 million after clubbing on night before PSG 7-1 battering

'I'm proud of you' - Lewis Hamilton tells Anthony Joshua after consecutive defeats

'I'm proud of you' - Lewis Hamilton tells Anthony Joshua after consecutive defeats

Playoff Review: Eagles of Benfica destory Kyiv, Maccabi & Viktoria qualify

Playoff Review: Eagles of Benfica destory Kyiv, Maccabi & Viktoria qualify

Cristiano Ronaldo set to land in court over incident with 14-year-old boy

Cristiano Ronaldo set to land in court over incident with 14-year-old boy

Barcelona vs Man City? Chelsea to clash with Real Madrid again? [See the UCL pots]

Barcelona vs Man City? Chelsea to clash with Real Madrid again? [See the UCL pots]

Trending

UEFA Champions League trophy
UCL

Barcelona vs Man City? Chelsea to clash with Real Madrid again? [See the UCL pots]

Cristiano Ronaldo
PREMIER LEAGUE

Cristiano Ronaldo set to land in court over incident with 14-year-old boy

AC Milan Third Kit 2022/23 season
SERIE A

AC Milan and PUMA unveil third kit of the 2022/23 season

Mohamed Bayo has been relegated to Lille's reserve team
LIGUE 1

Lille banish Guinean striker to reserve team, fine him N32 million after clubbing on night before PSG 7-1 battering

Anthony Joshua has been sent words of encouragement by Lewis Hamilton

'I'm proud of you' - Lewis Hamilton tells Anthony Joshua after consecutive defeats

Social media reactions to Naby Keita's injury woes for Liverpool
WHAT'S BUZZIN

Mixed Reactions as Liverpool fans can't understand Naby Keita's injury woes amid exit claims

Jurgen Klopp was extremely disappointed with Liverpool's loss on Monday night
PREMIER LEAGUE

Jurgen Klopp makes damning submission following Liverpool defeat

Benfica, Maccabi Haifa and Viktoria Plzen are the latest qualifiers for the Champions League group stages.
UCL

Playoff Review: Eagles of Benfica destory Kyiv, Maccabi & Viktoria qualify