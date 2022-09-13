'This is on Conte' - UCL Reactions as Spurs fall in Lisbon in stoppage time

Both sides began their campaign with a win last week with Sporting crushing Bundesliga side Frankfurt while Spurs defeated French side Marseille.

The hosts looked far more dangerous in the first-half and could have even taken the lead after former Spurs academy star Marcus Edwards dazzled his way around the Tottenham defense only to see his effort saved by Hugo Lloris from close range.

The hosts dominated possession in the first period as Antonio Conte's side failed to be clinical in the final third of the pitch.

With the game deadlocked in the first-half, Spurs thought they had finally broken the deadlock with summer signing Richarlison finding the back of the net in the 35th minute after being played through by Harry Kane, only for the Brazilian to see his effort flagged for offside.

There were no goals in the first-half but the visitors looked better in the second period creating more dangerous chances for themselves.

But still Conte's men failed to be clinical as the game dragged with Sporting actually holding their own in the second 45.

It looked like both teams would eventually share the spoils with goals seeming hard to come by.

However, a dramatic late twists saw the hosts absolutely land two knock out blows to their London visitors.

Paulinha scored in the 91st minute of stoppage time to finally put the game to bed for Sporting, but the hosts were not done yet and still had time for one more after Arthur Gomes put the game beyond reach just two minutes later to condemn Spurs to their first loss in their Champions league campaign.

