Manchester City stun Real Madrid in thrilling semi-final classic

Imago

Pep Guardiola is yet to deliver a Champions League trophy despite his success in Manchester, but his players looked pumped in the first few minutes. Gabriel Jesus did well to receive the ball in the box, and after turning David Alaba, he finished calmly to give Manchester City a two-goal lead within 15 minutes.

Imago

Manchester City had two great chances to score, but the home side was wasteful on the night. Riyad Mahrez and Phil Foden both found themselves in space within the box, but they dragged their efforts wide of the right post.

Before halftime, Real Madrid soon their host's wasteful finishing through their talismanic striker. Ferland Mendy whipped a good ball into the box, and Karim Benzema did well to bring the ball down before firing into the bottom corner of the net.

Imago

The second half started with the same momentum as the first, and Manchester City nearly increased their lead. Riyad Mahrez unleashed a shot from inside the box, but the effort came off the crossbar. Phil Foden was the fastest to latch onto the rebound, but he saw his effort blocked on the line by Dani Carvajal.

Imago

The home side soon scored a third when substitute Fernandinho overlapped and found Phil Foden with a good lofted pass, and the youngster finished with a good header past Thibaut Courtois.

Imago

Fernandinho came under attack soon after when Vinicius Junior left him chasing shadows with a crisp turn. The young Brazilian then went on a mazy run, capped off with a great finish into the bottom corner to give Madrid some hope.

Imago

Manchester City soon extinguished the hopes of a comeback when Bernardo Silva pounced on a loose ball, turned his man and rifled a powerful shot into the top corner.

The travelling side soon found a bit of luck when the ever-reliable Aymeric Laporte handled the ball in the area, and the referee gave them a penalty. Karim Benzema stepped up to take the penalty and executed it with an audacious panenka chip.

Imago

There were close chances for both sides, but the score remained the same and Pep Guardiola and his men emerged victorious from the thrilling clash. The Cityzens might regret not keeping a clean sheet as Madrid is notoriously rampant at home.