The best value bets from the Europa Conference League semi-finals

Tunde Young
The best betting options for the UEFA Europa Conference League semi-final second leg games.

Europa Conference League semi final betting predictions

The Europa Conference League semi-finals will be decided tonight with two second leg games to be played between Marseille and Feyenoord as well as Roma and Leicester City.

Any of these four teams may still progress to the first-ever UEFA Europa Conference League final which makes them interesting to bet on.

Both these teams have scored at will in this tournament and the first game which ended 3-2 in Feyenoord’s favour was an accurate indication.

Cyriel Dessers is ready for Feyenoord vs Marseille
Cyriel Dessers is ready for Feyenoord vs Marseille Pulse Nigeria

Both teams to score option is at 1.54 odds while an over 2.5 goals option is available at 1.49 odds which is doable with Cyriel Dessers in the lineup.

The Nigerian international striker is the top scorer in this competition with 10 goals and could score again tonight for Feyenoord at 3.20 odds.

The first leg at the King Power Stadium a week ago ended 1-1 and even though it’s still delicately poised, it may yet be advantage Roma.

Mourinho is ready to knock out Leicester City when they visit Roma
Mourinho is ready to knock out Leicester City when they visit Roma Pulse Nigeria

Roma are favourites because of their manager, Jose Mourinho who has vast experience playing in UEFA competitions such as the Champions League and Europa League.

A win at the Stadio Olimpico for Roma is available at 2.17 odds while a win or draw is set at 1.31 odds. You could also stake on the over 1.5 market at 1.29 odds which is a strong possibility because it happened in the first leg.

