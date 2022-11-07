UEL

'Has to be Rigged' - Fans react to Europa League Playoff Draw

David Ben
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Sports  >  Football

Following the conclusion of the UEFA Europa League Round of 16 draws on Monday, there was weeping and wailing among some club supporters on social media.

UEFA Europa League Round of 16 draws confirmed
UEFA Europa League Round of 16 draws confirmed

The 2022/2023 Europa League knockout stages will once again see unfamiliar faces this season following the dropping of some European heavyweights from the group stages of the Champions League.

Recommended articles

Barcelona, Juventus, Ajax and Sevilla were four of eight teams who finished third in the Champions League, and dropped to Europe's second-tier club competition to link up with the likes of Arsenal, Manchester United and AS Roma.

Monday's draw which took place in Nyon, Switzerland, decided what the playoff round will look like, ahead of the round of 16 matches scheduled to take place next year against group winners from the Europa League.

UEFA Europa League playoff
UEFA Europa League playoff UEFA

The confirmed draws for the Europa League round of 16 are as follows:

  1. Barcelona vs Manchester United
  2. Juventus vs FC Nantes
  3. Sporting Lisbon vs FC Midtjylland
  4. Shakhtar Donetsk vs Stade Rennais
  5. Ajax vs Union Berlin
  6. Bayer Leverkusen vs AS Monaco
  7. Sevilla vs PSV Eindohoven
  8. RB Salzburg vs AS Roma
Europa League Round of 16 draws
Europa League Round of 16 draws UEFA Europa League

Following the conclusion of the draws, fans have since taken to social media to react with some seemingly unimpressed with their club's pairings as is tradition every year.

Here are some of the reactions below:

David Ben David Ben David Ben is a reporter at Pulse Sports. David is a versatile content writer with keen interest in entertainment, gist and eSports generally.

More from category

  • UEFA Europa League Round of 16 draws confirmed

    'Has to be Rigged' - Fans react to Europa League Playoff Draw

  • ZUMA Wire

    QATAR 2022: 10 African players to watch out for at the FIFA World cup

  • PA Images

    TRANSFERS: Liverpool owners FSG puts club for sale, confirms interests from third parties

Recommended articles

'Has to be Rigged' - Fans react to Europa League Playoff Draw

'Has to be Rigged' - Fans react to Europa League Playoff Draw

TRANSFERS: Liverpool owners FSG puts club for sale, confirms interests from third parties

TRANSFERS: Liverpool owners FSG puts club for sale, confirms interests from third parties

Europa League Playoff Draw: Barcelona to meet Man United, Moses Simon's Nantes draw Juve

Europa League Playoff Draw: Barcelona to meet Man United, Moses Simon's Nantes draw Juve

Round of 16 Draw: Real Madrid to play Liverpool again, PSG, Messi to meet Bayern Munich

Round of 16 Draw: Real Madrid to play Liverpool again, PSG, Messi to meet Bayern Munich

QATAR 2022: 10 African players to watch out for at the FIFA World cup

QATAR 2022: 10 African players to watch out for at the FIFA World cup

Sharon Lokedi wins Sh12M in her 1st marathon attempt, as Evans Chebet makes global headlines

Sharon Lokedi wins Sh12M in her 1st marathon attempt, as Evans Chebet makes global headlines

Footballers with insane body part insurance covers

Footballers with insane body part insurance covers

'They are undeserved defeats'- Mourinho speaks after Roma's loss to Lazio

'They are undeserved defeats'- Mourinho speaks after Roma's loss to Lazio

Reactions as Lazio edge AS Roma in underwhelming Derby della Capitale

Reactions as Lazio edge AS Roma in underwhelming Derby della Capitale

Trending

Arsenal defeated Chelsea 1-0 in the Premier League
WHAT'S BUZZIN

'I tire for Potter' - Reactions as 'toothless' Chelsea slump to another defeat against Arsenal

Mikel Arteta has led Arsenal to top the table after 13 matches

Arsenal can win the league - Arteta finally admits after beating Chelsea

Manchester United lost 3-1 to Aston Villa in the Premier League on Sunday
WHAT'S BUZZIN

'Get Ronaldo off' trends as Aston Villa end Man United's 9-game unbeaten run

Premier League LIVE BLOG
LIVE BLOG

Premier League Super Sunday LIVE UPDATES

Liverpool defeated Spurs 2-1 on Sunday in the Premier League
PREMIER LEAGUE

'More yellow cards than his own players' - Reactions as Liverpool crush Conte's Spurs

AS Roma were defeated 1-0 at home by Lazio in the Serie A

Reactions as Lazio edge AS Roma in underwhelming Derby della Capitale

Jose Mourinho said his Roma side have suffered some undeserved defeats in the league.

'They are undeserved defeats'- Mourinho speaks after Roma's loss to Lazio

From left: Lionel Messi's legs, Cristiano Ronaldo's legs and Manuel Neuer.
LISTICLE

Footballers with insane body part insurance covers