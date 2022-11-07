'Has to be Rigged' - Fans react to Europa League Playoff Draw

Barcelona, Juventus, Ajax and Sevilla were four of eight teams who finished third in the Champions League, and dropped to Europe's second-tier club competition to link up with the likes of Arsenal, Manchester United and AS Roma.

Monday's draw which took place in Nyon, Switzerland, decided what the playoff round will look like, ahead of the round of 16 matches scheduled to take place next year against group winners from the Europa League.

UEFA Europa League 2022/23 Round of 16 playoff pairings

The confirmed draws for the Europa League round of 16 are as follows:

Barcelona vs Manchester United Juventus vs FC Nantes Sporting Lisbon vs FC Midtjylland Shakhtar Donetsk vs Stade Rennais Ajax vs Union Berlin Bayer Leverkusen vs AS Monaco Sevilla vs PSV Eindohoven RB Salzburg vs AS Roma

Social media Reactions to the Europa League Round of 16 Draws

Following the conclusion of the draws, fans have since taken to social media to react with some seemingly unimpressed with their club's pairings as is tradition every year.