'Our Magician' - Fans hail Christian Eriksen as France fall to Denmark

The Manchester United midfielder was at his brilliant best as his country defeated the world champions on Sunday night.

Denmark defeated France in the UEFA Nations League on Sunday night
Denmark defeated France in the UEFA Nations League on Sunday night

France travelled to Copenhagen to play Denmark in their final group game in the UEFA Nations League on Sunday night, September 25, 2022.

Didier Deschamp's men came into the game in third place in the group, having once in their last five matches in the group, picking up five points in the process.

Meanwhile, Kasper Hjulmand's Denmark had been sitting pretty in second place having picked up 9 points from their last five.

Despite Didier Deschamp's side fielding XI on the night, it was the visitors who conceded first after Kasper Dolberg found the back of the net in the 34th minute.

France tried to find a response soon as they boasted the majority of possession, but it was the hosts who had the better chances and soon doubled their advantage, five minutes from the opener after Andreas Skov Olsen received a brilliant pass inside the box and smashed a low shot into the bottom left corner past Alphonse Areola.

Kasper Dolberg opened the scoring for Denmark
Kasper Dolberg opened the scoring for Denmark Twitter/UEFANationsLeague

Overall, Denmark looked the better side in the opening period as the visitors were left trailing at the break with two goals down.

France sought to launch a comeback in the second half but the task seemed far from easy as Denmark keeper Kasper Schmeichel looked his best all night repelling the French attack.

Deschamp's team was much livelier in the second period but just couldn't break down the host who looked very solid on the night.

Denmark held on for the win as France managed to escape relegation following Croatia's win in the other group fixture.

Following the win for Denmark, fans have reacted on social media and also praised the brilliance of Manchester United midfielder Christian Eriksen after his brilliant display on the night.

Here's some of the reactions below:

