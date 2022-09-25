WHAT'S BUZZIN

'So Underwhelming' - Reactions Netherlands conquer 'toothless' Belgium in Nations League

David Ben
Fans are saying the same thing about Belgium's Golden generation after their loss against Netherlands in the Nations League on Sunday night.

Virgil Van Dijk led Netherlands to a 1-0 win over Belgium in the UEFA Nations League
Virgil Van Dijk led Netherlands to a 1-0 win over Belgium in the UEFA Nations League

League leaders Netherlands, hosted Belgium at the Johan Cruyff Arena in Amsterdam on Sunday night, September 25, 2022, in the UEFA Nations League.

The first half was largely underwhelming as neither side failed to find the back of the net.

With the game deadlocked at halftime, fans were hoping for an opener in the second period.

However, goals just looked short of raining down as expected until the 73rd minute after Virgil Van Dijk powered in a header to give his nation the lead in Amsterdam.

Virgil Van Dijk scored the winner as Netherlands won Belgium in the Nations League on Sunday night
Virgil Van Dijk scored the winner as Netherlands won Belgium in the Nations League on Sunday night Twitter

Van Dijk's goal proved to be the winner in a largely underwhelming contest Louis Van Gaal's men recorded their second win over Belgium this year.

Following the disappointing result for Belgium, fans have taken to social media to criticise Roberto Martinez's men who many now considered to have 'fallen off'.

Kevin de Bruyne featured for Belgium in their 1-0 loss to Netherlands
Kevin de Bruyne featured for Belgium in their 1-0 loss to Netherlands Twitter

The Red Devils have been a shadow of the team that finished third at the 2018 World Cup finals in Russia.

Here are some of the reactions below:

