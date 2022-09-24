Reactions as fans blame Ferran Torres after dropping stinker in Spain's loss to Switzerland

Spain came into the encounter at the top of their Nations League Group having picked up eight points from their opening four games.

Switzerland, on the other hand, were in the last position having won only once and lost thrice in the group with Murat Yakin desperate for a win against Luis Enrique's men.

The hosts didn't get off to the brightest of starts and soon found themselves trailing in the first half after Manuel Akanji headed in a corner from Ruben Vargas to give the visitors the lead in the 21st minute.

Spain tried to find a response in the first period but were repelled by Switzerland who looked solid defensively.

However, goalscorer Akanji was booked late in the first half after an argument with referee Clement Turpin.

Despite Spain boasting the lion's share of possession, Luis Enrique's men were unable to do anything meaningful with it in the first period with Switzerland going into the break with a slender advantage.

The second half resumed and the hosts roared back into the game 10 minutes after the restart after Marco Asensio found Jordi Alba who blasted past Yan Sommer to level matters.

However, the host's joy was short-lived as the visitors soon found the back of the net three minutes later with goalscorer Akanji combining with Breel Embolo who fired past Unai Simon after a composed finish to restore their lead once more.

Spain sought to once again respond in kind, but the task looked far from easy as the hosts just could not break down the swiss defence.

In the end, the visitors held on for their second win in their Nations League group as Luis Enrique's side lost for the first time in the group and will slip to second place following Portugal's emphatic 4-0 win over Czech Republic.

Social Media Reactions

Following the result on Saturday night, fans took to social media to hit out at a member of Spain's attack in the person of Ferran Torres.

The Barcelona forward who s usually in contrasting form for club and country was silenced on the night before eventually getting substituted for Villarreal forward Yerey Pino who also couldn't help Spain back into the game.