UEL: Manchester United suffer triple BLOWS ahead of crucial Real Sociedad clash

Izuchukwu Akawor
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Sports  >  Football

The Red Devils will play the top-of-the-table clash against Real Sociedad without three key players.

empty
empty

Manchester United's bid to finish top of their Europa League group has suffered a major setback ahead of the final game of the group stage against Real Sociedad on Thursday.

Recommended articles

The Red Devils have revealed a 23-man travelling squad to Spain without the trio of Antony, Jadon Sancho and Anthony Martial.

Brazilian winger is still injured after he missed United’s Premier League win over West Ham United on Sunday due to an injury.

A smiling Anthony Martial returned to training this week.
A smiling Anthony Martial returned to training this week. AFP

The 22-year-old has been left behind at Carrington to continue his recovery alongside Martial, who has also been left behind to continue his rehabilitation.

Meanwhile, English playmaker, Sancho is the other United player who will miss the crucial game due to illness.

Antony of Manchester United in action on October 16, 2022.
Antony of Manchester United in action on October 16, 2022. AFP

United are visitors at the Reale Arena on Thursday night to take on LaLiga side Real Sociedad in a top-of-the-table clash in the UEL.

The Red Devils are looking to pick an automatic ticket to the round of 16 but will face Sociedad without the aforementioned three key players.

Reactions to Ronaldo as Manchester United celebrate a goal recently.
Reactions to Ronaldo as Manchester United celebrate a goal recently. Pulse Nigeria

The absence of the trio has made Erik ten Hag's task more difficult as the Reds must beat their host by two goals to finish top and avoid the UEL playoffs with a Champions League team.

However, the Dutchman has named youngsters Facundo Pellistri, Shola Shoretire, and Alejandro Garnacho, who will be hoping to get a chance to prove themselves in the important tie.

Izuchukwu Akawor Izuchukwu Akawor

More from category

  • empty

    UEL: Manchester United suffer triple BLOWS ahead of crucial Real Sociedad clash

  • Xavi Hernandez (Left) and Mikel Arteta (Right)

    Mikel Arteta to Barca, will it happen?

  • FIFA 2022 World Cup Mode Update arrives this November.

    FIFA 23: World Cup 2022 Updates to arrive November 9

Recommended articles

UEL: Manchester United suffer triple BLOWS ahead of crucial Real Sociedad clash

UEL: Manchester United suffer triple BLOWS ahead of crucial Real Sociedad clash

Mikel Arteta to Barca, will it happen?

Mikel Arteta to Barca, will it happen?

First Kenyan to win an Olympic medal dies

First Kenyan to win an Olympic medal dies

FIFA 23: World Cup 2022 Updates to arrive November 9

FIFA 23: World Cup 2022 Updates to arrive November 9

WATCH: FIFA releases exciting opening credits ahead of World Cup kickoff

WATCH: FIFA releases exciting opening credits ahead of World Cup kickoff

Salah, Nunez outshine Osimhen but Napoli pip Liverpool to top-of-the-table spot

Salah, Nunez outshine Osimhen but Napoli pip Liverpool to top-of-the-table spot

Fans troll Barca for conceding against lowly-rated Plzen in final Champions League game

Fans troll Barca for conceding against lowly-rated Plzen in final Champions League game

Liverpool vs Napoli: Champions League Live Update

Liverpool vs Napoli: Champions League Live Update

Iwobi on Monaco's wish list

Iwobi on Monaco's wish list

Trending

How much is the FIFA 2022 World Cup winners pot (All you need to know)
QATAR 2022

Revealed: How much will the Winners, Runners-up of the FIFA 2022 World Cup™ get?

Patoranking will join headliners at the FIFA Fan Festival
QATAR 2022

Patoranking confirmed among headliners for 2022 FIFA Fan World Cup Festival

Kevin De Bruyne (L) and Matteo Guendouzi (R)
LISTICLE

5 flops that turned to great deals in football

All eight stadiums at the 2022 FIFA World Cup Qatar
QATAR 2022

Revealed: All 8 Stadiums at the FIFA World Cup 2022™

WWE Monday Night Raw Recap
WRESTLING

Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar issue fresh threats and all the results from WWE RAW

UCL Matchday LiveBlog
UCL

Liverpool vs Napoli: Champions League Live Update

From left: Lionel Messi, Bukayo Saka, and Marcus Rashford.
TRENDING

Why Messi is giving Barcelona sleepless nights and other top trending stories in football today

Mohamed Salah and Darwin Nunez were the goalscorers in Liverpool's win over Napoli (Twitter)

Salah, Nunez outshine Osimhen but Napoli pip Liverpool to top-of-the-table spot