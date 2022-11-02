UEL: Manchester United suffer triple BLOWS ahead of crucial Real Sociedad clash

The Red Devils have revealed a 23-man travelling squad to Spain without the trio of Antony, Jadon Sancho and Anthony Martial.

Brazilian winger is still injured after he missed United’s Premier League win over West Ham United on Sunday due to an injury.

AFP

The 22-year-old has been left behind at Carrington to continue his recovery alongside Martial, who has also been left behind to continue his rehabilitation.

Meanwhile, English playmaker, Sancho is the other United player who will miss the crucial game due to illness.

AFP

Depleted United in a must-win game against Sociedad

United are visitors at the Reale Arena on Thursday night to take on LaLiga side Real Sociedad in a top-of-the-table clash in the UEL.

The Red Devils are looking to pick an automatic ticket to the round of 16 but will face Sociedad without the aforementioned three key players.

Pulse Nigeria

The absence of the trio has made Erik ten Hag's task more difficult as the Reds must beat their host by two goals to finish top and avoid the UEL playoffs with a Champions League team.