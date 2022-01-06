RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Sports  >  Football

UK, Ireland urged to drop 'vanity project' of World Cup for Euro bid

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

The Euro 2020 final at Wembley was marred by fan violence

The Euro 2020 final at Wembley was marred by fan violence Creator: Niklas HALLE'N
The Euro 2020 final at Wembley was marred by fan violence Creator: Niklas HALLE'N

The UK and Ireland could ditch a bid for the 2030 World Cup to focus on the "achievable" target of hosting Euro 2028, according to senior Conservative MP.

Recommended articles

Julian Knight, chairman of Britain's Digital, Culture, Media and Sport committee, supported a report in The Times on Wednesday that the five football associations involved could be persuaded to turn their attention to the European Championship given the higher chance of a successful bid.

England's bid for the 2018 World Cup ended in an embarrassing elimination at the first round of voting.

"Everyone knows that the furore over a World Cup bid is a giant, expensive vanity project," Knight told the Press Association.

"It's sad as we are ideally suited to hosting a tournament, but we have huge reputation problems in the international game.

"So it's best to aim our sights at something achievable, drop the 'we are the home of football' malarkey, reform our domestic game and focus on winning and delivering a really great Euros."

England and Scotland hosted 12 games of Euro 2020, which took place across 11 countries in June and July.

Fan violence marred the final, won by Italy, as thousands of England fans stormed the gates of Wembley to try see the Three Lions' first major tournament final in 55 years.

However, UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin played down fears that the disorder would affect England's chances of hosting major events in the future.

UEFA announced last month that London will host the first edition of a new intercontinental final between the champions of Europe and South America when Italy face Argentina on June 1.

Germany will host the next edition of the Euro in 2024 with 24 teams competing.

Bids for Euro 2028 have to be submitted by March 23 with the tournament awarded by September 2023.

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Milinkovic-Savic saves Lazio as Covid chaos hangs over Serie A matches

Milinkovic-Savic saves Lazio as Covid chaos hangs over Serie A matches

UK, Ireland urged to drop 'vanity project' of World Cup for Euro bid

UK, Ireland urged to drop 'vanity project' of World Cup for Euro bid

Milinkovic-Savic saves Lazio as Covid chaos hangs over Serie A matches

Milinkovic-Savic saves Lazio as Covid chaos hangs over Serie A matches

Serbian president denounces 'political witch hunt' of Djokovic

Serbian president denounces 'political witch hunt' of Djokovic

Nagelsmann 'assumes' Covid-hit Bayern can host Gladbach

Nagelsmann 'assumes' Covid-hit Bayern can host Gladbach

Man City boss Guardiola and Burnley's Dyche test positive for Covid

Man City boss Guardiola and Burnley's Dyche test positive for Covid

Richard Arnold to replace Ed Woodward as Man Utd chief

Richard Arnold to replace Ed Woodward as Man Utd chief

Arsenal star Aubameyang tests positive for Covid-19

Arsenal star Aubameyang tests positive for Covid-19

Check out the nicknames of all 24 Teams at the 2021 AFCON

Check out the nicknames of all 24 Teams at the 2021 AFCON

Trending

Remove your tattoos, Beijing tells Chinese football players

Body ink is traditionally frowned upon in China but it is increasingly popular among young adults Creator: MARCO BERTORELLO

Watford reject Senegal claims of 'blocking' Sarr from playing AFCON

Ismaila Sarr (CL) has been out injured since November Creator: Ian KINGTON

Chelsea's Tuchel frustrated by 'noise' after Lukaku voices dissatisfaction

Chelsea forward Romelu Lukaku celebrates after scoring against Aston Villa Creator: Oli SCARFF

House, BMW unsold in Maradona auction

Maradona with Fidel Castro in 2005. A photograph of the pair was sold for $1,600 to a buyer in Dubai Creator: ISMAEL FRANCISCO GONZALEZ