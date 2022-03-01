RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Sports  >  Football

Ukrainian players call on football to 'resist' Russian invasion

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Manchester City's Oleksandr Zinchenko is one of 13 Ukraine players to appear in the video

Manchester City's Oleksandr Zinchenko is one of 13 Ukraine players to appear in the video Creator: Oli SCARFF
Manchester City's Oleksandr Zinchenko is one of 13 Ukraine players to appear in the video Creator: Oli SCARFF

A group of leading Ukrainian footballers, led by English Premier League stars Oleksandr Zinchenko and Andriy Yarmolenko, have called on the sport to "resist" the Russian invasion of their country in a video published Tuesday on social media.

Recommended articles

"We appeal to the football community, to everyone who is united by love for the game of football...everyone who hears us to resist this war, stop the destruction and bloodshed," say 13 Ukrainian internationals in a joint message in the video which lasts almost two minutes.

"We ask all (the) world football community to oppose Russian propaganda, to show and tell the truth about war in Ukraine by all possible resources.

"No to war!"

As well as Manchester City midfielder Zinchenko and West Ham United winger Yarmolenko, the video features nine players from the country's two leading clubs, Dynamo Kyiv and Shakhtar Donetsk.

Italy-based Ruslan Malinovskyi of Atalanta and Viktor Kovalenko of Spezia also appear.

The Ukrainian Football Association said an appeal by players had led to 500,000 euros ($556,649) being donated to the country's army.

While Russia have been suspended from all international football by FIFA and UEFA "until further notice" because of the invasion, Ukraine are still hoping to qualify for the World Cup.

They will play Scotland in Glasgow on March 24 in a qualifying play-off semi-final. If they win they will advance to a final against Wales or Austria for a place in Qatar.

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Tuchel 'not a politician' as Abramovich cloud hangs over Chelsea

Tuchel 'not a politician' as Abramovich cloud hangs over Chelsea

Klopp plays down 'crazy' Liverpool quadruple talk

Klopp plays down 'crazy' Liverpool quadruple talk

Ukrainian players call on football to 'resist' Russian invasion

Ukrainian players call on football to 'resist' Russian invasion

Fiorentina ask fans to avoid racist chants ahead of Vlahovic return

Fiorentina ask fans to avoid racist chants ahead of Vlahovic return

Man Utd say 'thorough process' under way to find new manager

Man Utd say 'thorough process' under way to find new manager

Gisdol quits Lokomotiv Moscow over Russia's invasion of Ukraine

Gisdol quits Lokomotiv Moscow over Russia's invasion of Ukraine

Referees' chief apologises to Everton over Man City errors

Referees' chief apologises to Everton over Man City errors

Ukraine's Yarmolenko will 'not be rushed back', say West Ham

Ukraine's Yarmolenko will 'not be rushed back', say West Ham

IOC calls for Russia sports ban, FIFA throws team out of World Cup

IOC calls for Russia sports ban, FIFA throws team out of World Cup

Trending

Russia given cold shoulder by sports world due to invasion of Ukraine

Poland refuses to play their 2022 World Cup play-off against Russia in Moscow due to the Russian invasion of Ukraine their federation president said hours after star striker Robert Lewandowski expressed his unease over the match Creator: Valentine CHAPUIS

Russia expelled from World Cup as FIFA and UEFA hand down bans

FIFA has a decision to make over Russia's World Cup participation with one month to go until the draw for the finals Creator: OZAN KOSE

Abramovich uncertainty weighing on Chelsea: Tuchel

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel Creator: Glyn KIRK

Abramovich hands over control of Chelsea as Premier League shows Ukraine support

Christian Eriksen comes on as a substitute for Brentford Creator: Geoff Caddick