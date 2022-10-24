Unai Emery joined Villareal in 2020 after exiting Arsenal and he won the Europa League in 2021 after a dramatic penalty shoot-out against Manchester United.
'He will win trophies'- Reactions as Villa appoint Emery after sacking Gerrard
Aston Villa have appointed Villarreal boss Unai Emery as the new head coach following Steven Gerrard sacking.
Things didn't work out for Emery while at Arsenal but they certainly did while at Villareal for the short amount of time that he has been there.
"I think it would be a fantastic appointment. I'm a huge fan of Unai Emery. He's had a lot of success with teams just below the elite, almost fighting against the biggest clubs.
"It didn't go quite so well with him at Arsenal but if you look what he did at Villarreal - Europa League winners and you look at how far they pushed Liverpool in the Champions League. He was brilliant at Valencia, always getting them into the Champions League places.
"I don't think he's the type of manager for Barcelona and Real Madrid - and I don't mean that in a disrespectful way - but for a Valencia and an Aston Villa and for clubs who are trying to compete against teams who have more money, he gets his teams really organised and he's a super coach.
"Maybe not for the biggest names in the planet but, for Aston Villa right now, I think he'd be a great appointment." Said Jamie Carragher moments before Emery's appointment was made official.
Emery will start working on November 1, 2022, as his work permit is being worked on.
