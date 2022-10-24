EPL

'He will win trophies'- Reactions as Villa appoint Emery after sacking Gerrard

Fabian Simiyu
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Sports  >  Football

Aston Villa have appointed Villarreal boss Unai Emery as the new head coach following Steven Gerrard sacking.

Former Villarreal manager Unai Emery who is Aston Villa's new head coach, the club has announced
Former Villarreal manager Unai Emery who is Aston Villa's new head coach, the club has announced

Unai Emery joined Villareal in 2020 after exiting Arsenal and he won the Europa League in 2021 after a dramatic penalty shoot-out against Manchester United.

Read Also

Things didn't work out for Emery while at Arsenal but they certainly did while at Villareal for the short amount of time that he has been there.

"I think it would be a fantastic appointment. I'm a huge fan of Unai Emery. He's had a lot of success with teams just below the elite, almost fighting against the biggest clubs.

Coach Unai Emery (FC Villarreal) gestures during a past match on October 23, 2022.
Coach Unai Emery (FC Villarreal) gestures during a past match on October 23, 2022. AFP

READ: Emery admits to Newcastle interest but insists no formal offer

"It didn't go quite so well with him at Arsenal but if you look what he did at Villarreal - Europa League winners and you look at how far they pushed Liverpool in the Champions League. He was brilliant at Valencia, always getting them into the Champions League places.

"I don't think he's the type of manager for Barcelona and Real Madrid - and I don't mean that in a disrespectful way - but for a Valencia and an Aston Villa and for clubs who are trying to compete against teams who have more money, he gets his teams really organised and he's a super coach.

"Maybe not for the biggest names in the planet but, for Aston Villa right now, I think he'd be a great appointment." Said Jamie Carragher moments before Emery's appointment was made official.

Villarreal's Head coach Unai Emery during Spanish La Liga match between Villarreal CF and UD Almeria at Ciutat de Valencia Stadium on October 23, 2022.
Villarreal's Head coach Unai Emery during Spanish La Liga match between Villarreal CF and UD Almeria at Ciutat de Valencia Stadium on October 23, 2022. AFP

Emery will start working on November 1, 2022, as his work permit is being worked on.

Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu is an open-minded writer who loves sharing his ideas and articles for the purpose of educating and entertaining people.

More from category

  • Ronaldo of Manchester United and manager Erik ten Hag on September 4, 2022.

    Why Ronaldo to Napoli isn't guaranteed [Pulse Editor's Opinion]

  • From left: Heung-Min Son, Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Victor Osimhen

    Why Son could be on his way out of Tottenham and other top trending football stories today

  • Former Villarreal manager Unai Emery who is Aston Villa's new head coach, the club has announced

    'He will win trophies'- Reactions as Villa appoint Emery after sacking Gerrard

Recommended articles

Why Ronaldo to Napoli isn't guaranteed [Pulse Editor's Opinion]

Why Ronaldo to Napoli isn't guaranteed [Pulse Editor's Opinion]

Why Son could be on his way out of Tottenham and other top trending football stories today

Why Son could be on his way out of Tottenham and other top trending football stories today

'He will win trophies'- Reactions as Villa appoint Emery after sacking Gerrard

'He will win trophies'- Reactions as Villa appoint Emery after sacking Gerrard

'Welcome Michael!'- Reactions after Carrick's appointment as the next Middlesbrough manager

'Welcome Michael!'- Reactions after Carrick's appointment as the next Middlesbrough manager

List of 5 Kenyan athletes banned for doping

List of 5 Kenyan athletes banned for doping

Butali 'too sweet' for Parkroad as Jaguars bruise Police

Butali 'too sweet' for Parkroad as Jaguars bruise Police

Erik ten Hag to hold showdown talks with Ronaldo and other top trending stories in football today

Erik ten Hag to hold showdown talks with Ronaldo and other top trending stories in football today

4 latest casualties as the 2022 World Cup edges closer

4 latest casualties as the 2022 World Cup edges closer

Wilson 'aims' at World Cup call after Newcastle win

Wilson 'aims' at World Cup call after Newcastle win

Trending

Marius Kipserem (L) and Diana Kipyokei (R).
LISTICLE

List of 5 Kenyan athletes banned for doping

Former Villarreal manager Unai Emery who is Aston Villa's new head coach, the club has announced
EPL

'He will win trophies'- Reactions as Villa appoint Emery after sacking Gerrard

Shammah Ademba of Butali Warriors [Facebook]
HOCKEY

Butali 'too sweet' for Parkroad as Jaguars bruise Police

From left: Erik ten Hag, Kasper Schmeichel and Wilfried Zaha.
TRENDING

Erik ten Hag to hold showdown talks with Ronaldo and other top trending stories in football today

Michael Carrick on December 2, 2021.
CHAMPIONSHIP

'Welcome Michael!'- Reactions after Carrick's appointment as the next Middlesbrough manager

Ronaldo of Manchester United and manager Erik ten Hag on September 4, 2022.
OPINION

Why Ronaldo to Napoli isn't guaranteed [Pulse Editor's Opinion]

From left: Heung-Min Son, Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Victor Osimhen
TRENDING

Why Son could be on his way out of Tottenham and other top trending football stories today